Three Las Vegas Raiders With Most To Prove in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders head into summer break with much to prove as the NFL's worst team from a season ago. Significant changes to the coaching staff and 90-man roster have brought on a sense of hope to the organization for the first time in years, with a key thanks to No. 1 overall draft pick Fernando Mendoza for instilling it in the first place.

Every team coming off a losing season has a handful of players with much to prove, some of whom have the most. It is certainly a make-or-break season for several players on the Raiders' roster, but three of them have stood out to me ahead of the 2026 season. Let's take a look at who those players are.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Guard

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I was a big fan of Powers-Johnson when he came out of Oregon three years ago. The guard-center versatility is valuable in the interior, and the Raiders are thankful he has provided that for the past few seasons. While he has been one of the highlights of a bad program, Powers-Johnson has been a constant name in trade scenarios since last season, with general manager John Spytek drafting a five-spot lineman in Trey Zuhn III, who may have an intriguing future at guard or center.

Powers-Johnson could be a trade deadline asset. However, a strong start and finish to the 2026 campaign could secure him a long-term contract when he becomes eligible next offseason.

DJ Glaze, Right Tackle

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) gets ready prior to the snap during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

I'm surprised the Raiders didn't attack the right tackle spot, but this likely shows their trust in the third-year Maryland offensive lineman. There are flashes of potential from Glaze, who has always offered the tools to be a quality starter. The biggest question is whether he can put together consistent stretches where he becomes a positive footnote rather than a notable negative.

Should Glaze put it together, the Raiders may have to pay another lineman. If not, Spytek is lucky the offensive tackle class next year is a sound group once more.

Ashton Jeanty, Running Back

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One of the best overall talents on the roster, Jeanty has the potential to be one of the best running backs in the NFL. Those flashes were clearly evident in his Week 4 and Week 15 displays, and with a better offensive line and blocking system installed, the former Heisman Trophy finalist could emerge as a top back this season.

Yet, Jeanty must prove it. There were plenty of moments last season where Jeanty didn't do himself any favors with terrible play of his own. Finding consistency under head coach Klint Kubiak and the zone-blocking scheme would do the Raiders' offense wonders.