Raiders Draft Review: What Trey Zuhn Brings to Table

General manager John Spytek has been tasked with rebuilding the Las Vegas Raiders roster as he enters his second season, this time with new head coach Klint Kubiak.

For the last two NFL Drafts, Spytek has built a roster from the floor up, constructing stable depth that will allow the team to make future deals for big-ticket free agents in the coming offseasons. With over $100 million in salary cap space this offseason, the Raiders signed several key free agents, including center Tyler Linderbaum and guard Spencer Burford.

The Raiders also drafted Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III, the second third-round pick and a versatile big man who could become an incredibly valuable piece for Vegas's front. In my latest draft review for Las Vegas Raiders On SI, I break down the tape of the team's newest lineman and one of my favorite players from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Zuhn's Versatility Could Become Proficient

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

When it comes to offensive linemen transitioning from college football to the NFL, one of my beliefs is that if you aren't expected to be a Week 1 starter, you must have some level of versatility, where it is at tackle-guard or guard-center. Injuries happen along any offensive line at any level, and the ability to step into a specific role and provide consistency and continuity is valuable. Zuhn has not only shown that, but he can play at every spot along the offensive line.

Why is that? Football intelligence plays a factor in how blocking concepts are executed at every position. Quality functional athleticism and movement skills play a big role, too, and it doesn't force a player like Zuhn to gain muscle memory for a singular position; he can naturally play any of the five spots along the offensive line.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn II (66) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The best NFL example I have of a player of a similar play style and ability to Zuhn is former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who has experience playing across the formation. He started a season at left guard, made spot starts at center and both tackle spots, and was arguably their best offensive lineman on the field at right guard last fall before tearing his Achilles. This is what Zuhn could provide for the Raiders as a rookie and beyond.

What the Film Says About Zuhn

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

I've talked enough about Zuhn's versatility, but what does his play look like on tape? His Missouri game, where he had the most experience at center last season, stood out to me. You can see his above-average athleticism, initial quickness, and incredible lateral quickness in all three clips I'm sharing below that allow him to move smoothly in pass sets and mirror smoothly.

There are flashes of great timing and punch accuracy, especially in the first clip, where he stuns the blitzer with his initial strike and moves him around the arc, out of the picture. You can see in the second clip that once Zuhn gets his hands on the defender, he gains control to contort the defender while sinking his hips to anchor and stall the initial bull rush. You can see the quickness and movement skills when climbing to the second level in the third clip, a constant on Zuhn's tape.

#Aggies OL Trey Zuhn III (60) is a C prospect I like in this draft class. Only 126 snaps in the middle, but the Missouri game shows a lot of promise. Short-area quickness and above-average mobility stand out. Fun zone blocker and pulls well as both a T & C. pic.twitter.com/1VS2hk5r6h — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) March 27, 2026

I evaluated Zuhn as a center overall. While Linderbaum is the starting center, Zuhn likely competes for a starting job at left guard or as a swing tackle behind veteran Kolton Miller and right tackle DJ Glaze. However, he can start this season without playing in the interim due to an injury.

Zuhn's technique, leveraging, and control allow him to be a functional player within a zone-blocking scheme, which is what Kubiak has installed in Las Vegas. He has displayed enough power to work within gap concepts and powerful hands to stun opposing rushers wherever he is lined up along the front. The film montage below from James Foster showcases numerous examples of that ability.

Trey Zuhn is my #2 center. Hand usage is up there with any T/G/C in this class pic.twitter.com/muaPaAXHkL — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) April 17, 2026

There is a reason Zuhn was drafted in the third round: he struggles landing his punches against long-armed and quicker pass rushers, while his inside leverage can be defeated due to his below-average length. He will lunge too often and create inaccurate strikes. Zuhn's play strength is only average, and he can get overwhelmed by incredibly powerful rushers.

Overall, Zuhn projects as a five-spot offensive lineman who will begin his career in Las Vegas as a depth piece and swing tackle while competing for a long-term role as a potential starter in 2027. He fits exceptionally well in Kubiak's wide-zone system, where he can use his quality functional athleticism, quickness, technique, leverage, and heavy hands to hold the point of attack.