3 Best-Case Scenarios For 2026 Las Vegas Raiders

The NFL offseason can drag on for months after the excitement of free agency and the NFL Draft. In those summer months during the "dead period" of the sport, the (good) delusion among Las Vegas Raiders fans begins to build as the giddiness of the regular season approaches, and the hope turns to joy for upcoming football games.

The Raiders have hope for the first time in many years after Fernando Mendoza was the No. 1 selection in the draft. With a new coach and a bevy of young, yet intriguing talent, it's time to ponder just what the best-case scenarios on the roster could look like. Let's look at three of those possibilities.

Ashton Jeanty Becomes Top NFL RB Behind Reinforced Offensive Line

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The talent is there for Jeanty to become one of the best running backs in the NFL. Last season, a combination of things out of his control, whether it was horrific blocking in the trenches or his own faults, led to an underwhelming rookie campaign despite serious flashes of potential. This offseason, the Raiders made moves to improve the run game.

Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum was signed, as was guard Spencer Burford and versatile chess piece Trey Zuhn III in the NFL Draft. Kubiak's wide-zone system will provide ample opportunities for Jeanty to generate big plays on the ground. While the offensive line isn't elite, the zone system will minimize the flaws, which could allow Jeanty to explode for a big year as one of the league's best young tailbacks.

Fernando Mendoza Wins Rookie of the Year

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders are currently approaching this with Kirk Cousins expected to handle the load under center for the first handful of regular-season games. This is the right approach, but the organization would benefit if Mendoza has an outstanding training camp and earns the Week 1 starting job.

Mendoza having Kubiak as his play-caller and head coach is perfect for his development, and the system he'll play him should allow him to ease in nicely with the speed of the NFL. With a security blanket in tight end Brock Bowers and a combination of sufficient talent at wide receiver, Mendoza has the tools to win rookie of the year, which could mean broadened success for Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders Win at Least Seven Games in 2026

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I would be genuinely surprised if the Raiders don't win, at minimum, five games this upcoming season. There's still a lot for this team to work on for next season, but what they have done in free agency and the NFL Draft, while keeping Maxx Crosby in the process, gives me confidence in a franchise-wide improvement during the upcoming campaign.

Eight wins for Las Vegas would be unbelievable, but the best case for Kubiak's team is winning at least seven games, a four-win improvement that would get them at least a Top 10-12 selection in the 2027 draft. Seven wins would likely involve the aforementioned best-case scenarios, along with a vast defensive improvement. However, they are likely out-matched against the likes of the Rams and Seahawks, as the talent deficiency remains.