Garrett Blockbuster May Give Raiders Regrets From Botched Crosby Trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have had their fair share of blockbuster trades throughout their illustrious history. Whether it involved Randy Moss, Amari Cooper, or Khalil Mack, this franchise has seen a lot happen in the millennia.

Almost four months ago, the Raiders and Baltimore Ravens nearly pulled off a blockbuster trade finalized for franchise edge rusher Maxx Crosby. The first two first-round picks were about to be Vegas's, as general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak could finally begin a rebuild from scratch...until a failed physical on the Ravens' end botched the trade.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Now, several months later, the Raiders witness from afar one of the biggest trades in recent memory as reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett heads for Los Angeles. As the Cleveland Browns begin yet another rebuild, it may give Las Vegas some regret in the botched trade.

Myles Garrett Becomes the Maxx Crosby Deal That Never Was

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett in attendance in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In full disclosure, I am not trying to make a 1:1 comparison between Garrett and Crosby; they are not the same player, nor are they at the same level. You expect a trade like that to happen for Garrett with that type of capital and player asset, as Jared Verse is one his way to being an elite pass rusher in his own respect.

The argument I'm making here is that the Browns made the trade that the Raiders couldn't have made a few months ago. Both teams are in a position to use new draft capital to build for the future, strengthen their rosters, and set the stage for busier offseasons with money to spend, in an effort to raise the organization's ceiling.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I thought the Raiders had a great opportunity to commit to a true rebuild and utilize the two first-round picks they would've gotten from Baltimore by sending Crosby off on his way. They were already taking Fernando Mendoza at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft this year, but a chance to add a Rueben Bain Jr. at No. 14 to pair with defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, a prodigee of Mike Macdonald, would've been fun to see, along with a potentially loaded 2027 draft to bolster the roster.

The Browns are now getting the opportunity the Raiders didn't, all while landing a young pass rusher with All-Pro potential in Jared Verse. This doesn't necessarily mean the Raiders failed, as Spytek turned in an intriguing draft class without the extra first-round pick, but the Browns will have the advantage of double-tapping into a terrific class next offseason, especially in the first round.

Should the Raiders Have Regrets for Not Getting the Maxx Crosby Trade Done?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While some fans in Raiders Nation may feel the opportunity to move Crosby this offseason was missed, fully committing to a rebuild, the franchise is moving on from those handful of weeks. The Pro Bowl pass rusher remains an integral piece to Las Vegas' success in 2026 and beyond, and as long as he stays healthy, Leonard's first season as defensive coordinator could go well.

The trade of Garrett and the would-be move of Crosby feel similar in terms of long-term outlook and roster development. However, when fences can be mended, and the organization has a top overall quarterback pick, there is no reason to feel regret in this matter.