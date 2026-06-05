Lining Up Year One Expectations For Raiders Day 3 Picks

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 rookie class could be their most important under the current regime, as general manager John Spytek oversees the growth of his roster for the upcoming season.

Spytek's late-round selection from the third day of the NFL Draft will be a massive key to the Raiders' short-term and long-term success. Let's take a look at what the expectations should be for Las Vegas' Day Three rookies for their first season.

CB Jermod McCoy — Getting/Staying Healthy

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

If it weren't for the lingering knee concerns, my expectations for McCoy would be to compete for Defensive Rookie of the Year because he is that talented. It is disappointing that the highly touted Tennessee cornerback is in this position, but his long-term health and future in the NFL could be at stake. Maintaining health and getting on the field when he and the team are ready should be the expectation from the Raiders' first fourth-round choice.

RB Mike Washington Jr. — Competing for Bigger Role Beyond 2026

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Washington is a big, rumbling running back with great long speed to take a touch the distance. His transition from speed to power and physicality in space is a sight to behold, and there is a role for that behind starter Ashton Jeanty. While Washington may not have a solidified role early this season, he should eventually become the No. 2 tailback.

S Dalton Johnson — Making Plays on Special Teams To Earn Defensive Reps

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With his experience on special teams at Arizona among the four core units, Johnson will make an impact this season. His football intelligence and versatility make him an intriguing depth piece for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who could have him as a backup for Jeremy Chinn, nickelback, or free safety. Johnson's play on special teams is what will help him into the defensive back rotation in the long run.

CB Hezekiah Masses — Developing Consistent Coverage Technique With Ball Production Opportunities

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Masses flashes ample technique and ball production that can overcome his deficiencies as an athlete. He's not someone who will "wow" on tape with expansive athleticism, but as he continues to develop his technique in man coverage, look for Masses to sneak into a bigger role toward the end of the season, especially if the Raiders are out of the playoff hunt.

WR Malik Benson — Carving Out Role on Special Teams and Wide Receiver Depth Charts

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Outside of a healthy McCoy, Benson has a chance to be Kubiak's version of Rashid Shaheed, an explosive pass-catcher whose value lies as a return specialist and vertical playmaker, where he can use his vision and speed as a runner to find space and split tacklers for big plays. It wouldn't be surprising to see Benson on the field plenty by the final quarter of 2026.

DT Brandon Cleveland — Compete for Roster Spot at Nose Tackle

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I love Cleveland's effort, power, and run defense. It's an intriguing skill set, but he faces an uphill battle to be on the roster this fall. If he does make it as a nose tackle, Cleveland should be able to provide ample depth at the zero- and one-technique under Leonard.