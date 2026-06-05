Lining Up Year One Expectations For Raiders Day 3 Picks
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The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 rookie class could be their most important under the current regime, as general manager John Spytek oversees the growth of his roster for the upcoming season.
Spytek's late-round selection from the third day of the NFL Draft will be a massive key to the Raiders' short-term and long-term success. Let's take a look at what the expectations should be for Las Vegas' Day Three rookies for their first season.
CB Jermod McCoy — Getting/Staying Healthy
If it weren't for the lingering knee concerns, my expectations for McCoy would be to compete for Defensive Rookie of the Year because he is that talented. It is disappointing that the highly touted Tennessee cornerback is in this position, but his long-term health and future in the NFL could be at stake. Maintaining health and getting on the field when he and the team are ready should be the expectation from the Raiders' first fourth-round choice.
RB Mike Washington Jr. — Competing for Bigger Role Beyond 2026
Washington is a big, rumbling running back with great long speed to take a touch the distance. His transition from speed to power and physicality in space is a sight to behold, and there is a role for that behind starter Ashton Jeanty. While Washington may not have a solidified role early this season, he should eventually become the No. 2 tailback.
S Dalton Johnson — Making Plays on Special Teams To Earn Defensive Reps
With his experience on special teams at Arizona among the four core units, Johnson will make an impact this season. His football intelligence and versatility make him an intriguing depth piece for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who could have him as a backup for Jeremy Chinn, nickelback, or free safety. Johnson's play on special teams is what will help him into the defensive back rotation in the long run.
CB Hezekiah Masses — Developing Consistent Coverage Technique With Ball Production Opportunities
Masses flashes ample technique and ball production that can overcome his deficiencies as an athlete. He's not someone who will "wow" on tape with expansive athleticism, but as he continues to develop his technique in man coverage, look for Masses to sneak into a bigger role toward the end of the season, especially if the Raiders are out of the playoff hunt.
WR Malik Benson — Carving Out Role on Special Teams and Wide Receiver Depth Charts
Outside of a healthy McCoy, Benson has a chance to be Kubiak's version of Rashid Shaheed, an explosive pass-catcher whose value lies as a return specialist and vertical playmaker, where he can use his vision and speed as a runner to find space and split tacklers for big plays. It wouldn't be surprising to see Benson on the field plenty by the final quarter of 2026.
DT Brandon Cleveland — Compete for Roster Spot at Nose Tackle
I love Cleveland's effort, power, and run defense. It's an intriguing skill set, but he faces an uphill battle to be on the roster this fall. If he does make it as a nose tackle, Cleveland should be able to provide ample depth at the zero- and one-technique under Leonard.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft