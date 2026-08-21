3 Intriguing Midseason Raiders Games To Monitor

Preseason game No. 2 has come and gone for the Las Vegas Raiders. The reactions to Thursday night's nationally televised matchup against the Houston Texans are already spreading rampantly across social media, including reactions to Fernando Mendoza's performance.

However, after watching the last two preseason games, I've become intrigued by the rest of the schedule, especially games in the middle portion of the calendar. These matchups may not be determining weekends for the Raiders, but they could be competitive and enticing. Here are three games on the Raiders' schedule to watch.

vs. Los Angeles Rams — Week 7

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks for an open receiver during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yeah, I know, this could be a slaughterhouse , but I don't get the sense that this Las Vegas squad lacks any confidence or competitive fire by any stretch of the imagination. This is an offense with some flaws, but not enough to be a death blow on Sundays, though third-down defense could be an issue at this point in the year.

Keeping this game close for most of the game would be a morale victory in my book, even if Myles Garrett and the possibility of Aaron Donald destroying the Raiders' guards become a reality. I have often circled this game as Mendoza's potential debut, which would be an exciting development that could put an upset on the table if the Rams' linebackers continue to struggle with middle-field assignments.

at San Francisco 49ers — Week 9

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on from the sideline during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco 49ers head coach and offensive play-caller Kyle Shanahan versus Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is a football film guru's dream game, and it's happening in the middle of the season, at the literal halfway point. Both offenses are incredibly versatile and diverse in their personnel groupings and player usage at certain positions. The way the 49ers have used George Kittle in the past and present could be similar to how the Raiders use Brock Bowers.

I'm circling this game on the calendar because of the former cross-town significance from the Oakland days and the possibility of an explosive matchup between the tight ends and the great minds of Shanahan and Kubiak. Buckle up.

vs. Seattle Seahawks — Week 10

Feb 5, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak talks to media members at the San Jose Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak's matchup against his former team could be a bloodbath, not in his favor, but at this point in the season, we may see Mendoza established as the long-term starter at quarterback. Either way, we get a chance to see how far the Raiders have come in the first 10 weeks of the Kubiak era.

The Seahawks have a good chance of repeating as Super Bowl champions. If they are running the league like their rival Rams at this point in the campaign, this could be a matchup that shouldn't be overlooked. Las Vegas has a roster where individual player performances and a couple of specific position groups could turn the tide in this matchup. Upset alert, if so.