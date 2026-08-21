Raider Nation Defends Fernando Mendoza After Second Preseason Performance
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Through one preseason game, quarterback Fernando Mendoza proved his worth as the No. 1 overall pick, demonstrating several characteristics of a future franchise signal caller.
Thursday night against the Houston Texans was a whole different ballgame, as Mendoza had to take on a defense-minded team on the road while opening the game with the starting offense. Here is how social media reacted to the rookie quarterback's performance.
Mendoza's First Drive
Similar to last week, Mendoza ripped a pass up the seam, this time a 22-yard bullet to Jalen Nailor over a linebacker. Although the rookie quarterback rarely operated from under center, it appears he's getting acclimated to that feature of Klint Kubiak's offense. Unfortunately, after a 33-yard run by Mike Washington Jr., Mendoza showed his youth, throwing a pick-six.
Not the end of the world, as it will serve as a learning experience for Mendoza. The Raiders would not respond on the second drive, as the offensive line failed to hold up in protection on two plays.
Offensive Line Struggles
Kubiak put in the backup offensive line, and it goes without saying that the unit was abysmal. Houston’s defensive line was suffocating, and Mendoza had little to no time to navigate the field as the pocket collapsed.
Las Vegas' starting offensive line is formidable, but the depth on the second and third units is problematic.
Mendoza Not Handed Any Favors
In the following drive, Mendoza had an 11-yard completion to Ian Thomas and an 18-yard pass to Malik Benson. However, the offensive line continued to give Mendoza no time to survey the field. It didn't help matters when Benson dropped an out route on a perfectly delivered ball from Mendoza on third down.
Rough First Half for Raiders
Las Vegas looked completely out of its depth in the first half against the Texans, and the offensive line was the main culprit.
The interception falls on Mendoza's shoulders, but other than that play, the rookie quarterback was let down on several occasions, including two drops by Benson. In the first half, Mendoza completed 8-of-15 pass attempts for 86 yards and one interception. Luckily for Mendoza, if he plays at all this season, he will be operating behind a competent unit.
Overall, it was a shaky outing for Mendoza, but again, the rookie quarterback wasn't given any help by his teammates. I wouldn't reach too far into this game, as Las Vegas' pass protection was outright awful.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.