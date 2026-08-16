Despite Raiders Preseason Loss, There’s Reason for Hope (and Delusion)

Preseason football is the biggest tease for NFL fans across the country. The games provide just enough hope and optimism to bring on the delusion that someone's favorite team will hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Valentine's Day next February.

When watching the Las Vegas Raiders play football again on Thursday night, despite losing to the Arizona Cardinals 27-14, I came away with that sense of delusion, but not to the extreme that the Raiders, coming off a year having the worst record in football, would have the single greatest turnaround of the modern era.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preseason Delusion Brings Hope of...the Playoffs?

The delusion I got from this game is the intrigue of the playoffs. Oh, man, I can hear Coach Jim E. Mora in my head screaming, "Playoffs?!?"

Going from having the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft to making the playoffs would be an enormous turnaround, but the reason I felt this delusion and excitement was what I saw from a handful of key players, the offense, and head coach Klint Kubiak.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak's offense, which resembles the same wide-zone system that has tormented the league out of San Francisco under head coach Kyle Shanahan, feels legitimate. The pass protection will be mediocre this season, but that's okay, as it is a massive jump from...whatever anyone witnessed with the Raiders' offense last season. There is also movement created at the line of scrimmage to open creases for uber-talented running back Ashton Jeanty.

Movement? At the line of scrimmage? From the Raiders' offensive line? That's a major "stock-up" for Jeanty.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins looked like he could manage the Raiders' offense for the time being, and I'm excited for how the tight ends could be deployed this season, as Michael Mayer could be in for a bigger season than we thought. The pass-catchers may work out, with Jack Bech being a possible chain mover this year, while Tre Tucker flashed after the catch.

Then, there's Fernando Mendoza: the star of the show. He looked ready to start for Las Vegas today, but I think Kubiak and the brass are taking the right approach to ease him along until they feel he's ready, which could be sooner than we thought; how soon is the question.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Excitement for Raiders Football Is Real

Going back to my delusion, I'm here to plant my flag with Quay Walker. Whether it was preseason or regular season, that was the freest I've seen him play since entering the NFL, and not having to bear responsibility for calling out plays for the defense eases the pressure and the amount of thinking needed. I will say that a Devin Lloyd-like rise is firmly on the table.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What else does the delusional mind of mine say after this first preseason game? The Raiders can pull off some impressive upsets this year, whether it is against the Buffalo Bills, the reigning-champion Seattle Seahawks, or the mighty Los Angeles Rams. That's why the word "playoffs" is being spoken here, and that may now become the absolute best-case scenario.

Now, let's be realistic and set some of that delusion aside; Raiders fans should still feel good about what they saw on Thursday night.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tom Brady (left) talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the third-down defense could be a problem, as could the rest of a young secondary, and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard should be worried that his pass rush is almost nonexistent without Maxx Crosby again.

Two more preseason games remain for more delusion to set in, but I get the sense the franchise is heading on the right track, even if there will be serious growing pains throughout the season.