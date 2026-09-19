3 Key Raiders Players To Watch Against Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their first game against an AFC West opponent when they travel to Inglewood, California, to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

This weekend will be a measuring stick for both teams after two different results that have raised questions or eased concerns. Some players must step up this weekend in a particular facet of the game or elevate their play against stout opponents. Here are three players from the Raiders to watch this Sunday.

Jermod McCoy OR Hezekiah Masses, Cornerback

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With cornerback Darien Porter out this weekend due to a foot injury, the onus is placed on either rookie McCoy or Masses to pick up the tab for the Raiders in the secondary. It will be fascinating to see which cornerback defensive coordinator Rob Leonard plays against Los Angeles, but both have the talent to handle the starting responsibility.

McCoy is easily the more talented of the two players, once projected as a top-15 selection before injury caused him to fall into the fourth round. Masses has been the most consistent of the two since the preseason, showcasing impressive prowess and coverage versatility. I’m excited to see both of them on the field this weekend as a step in their respective developments in the NFL.

Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Raiders struggled to connect on vertical throws, if at all. That must change if Klint Kubiak’s offense is to scratch at its potential. Quarterback Kirk Cousins had something to say about it this week:

“Shots will get called. You got to try to get them,” Cousins said. “If they're not there, then you got to check it down, and you got to play for the next play, and vice versa. When we have a chance down the field, and they give us one, we got to take advantage of it."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) runs after the catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jack Jones (25) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is why this Tucker is a key player to watch this week. He has been touted as the No. 1 wide receiver on the roster, offering the field-stretching ability to create explosive plays. Tucker must do that this weekend, or creating yards after the catch outside of Brock Bowers (when healthy) and a deep running back room could be a serious issue.

Kwity Paye, Edge Rusher

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) reacts in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paye had a great start to his 2026 season with two sacks and a team-high eight pressures. It was an ample day of work for the Raiders' new pass rusher, but now comes a much more difficult challenge against maybe the best offensive tackle duo in football: Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.

I don’t think Paye has had the best history against high-end tackles, making Sunday’s task a tall order for the veteran defender. However, Leonard deployed Paye inside and out, utilizing stunt/twist line games and making him the looper on those calls. This could allow Paye to have another productive day, especially when attacking the interior, but how he responds against Slater and Alt will be intriguing to see.