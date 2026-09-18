Raiders' Cousins Gives Honest Assessment on Lack of Explosive Plays

The Las Vegas Raiders begin AFC West play when they travel to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend at 1:05 pm PT on CBS.

This weekend is the start of what will be a long and difficult journey as the Raiders take on many of the NFL’s best teams, including some of their division rivals. Their “easy” stretch doesn’t begin until Thanksgiving Weekend, making this three-plus-month journey a testing ground for a rebuilding organization.

Kirk Cousins Leads the Charge

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to throw in the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player currently leading that operation is quarterback Kirk Cousins, who made his Las Vegas debut against the Miami Dolphins last weekend. His 160-yard, three-touchdown, two-interception performance showed that the quarterback and his offense are willing to be tested in the middle of the field while quickly getting the ball out into space.

Cousins was quick to credit the offensive line, as most quarterbacks should in sound, steady performances. The veteran passer said he was able to take three hitches in his drops while the rest of his offense continued to play with a sense of urgency.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) prepares to snap the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[The offensive line] did a great job of creating pockets where I had time,” Cousins shared with reporters this week. “I was able to take three hitches at times. Our coaches did a great job with the scheme, giving us clean pockets, and then people were playing with urgency and I think all that kind of comes together to create a day where I don't wake up too sore on Monday. But the guys did a great job up front."

Raiders Starting Signal-Caller Blunt in Deep Ball Observation

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Raiders' lack of a true vertical deep-ball winner and playmaking X-wide receiver was glaring on Sunday.

Head coach Klint Kubiak gave an honest assessment of taking more shots downfield, and Cousins did the same, saying defenses are doing more to prevent the deep ball from being their killer, while sacrificing the run and balancing how much aggression to emphasize.

“I feel like defenses around the league have really tried their best to prevent explosives if it means the run game is a little more effective then so be it,” Cousins explained. “But defenses, I think are willing to give up some runs in order to make sure they're getting deeper than the deepest and putting more players back there."

“So, it's that dance all game, all season of how aggressive do defenses want to be, and then how do we counter that? Shots will get called. You got to try to get them. If they're not there, then you got to check it down, and you got to play for the next play, and vice versa. When we have a chance down the field, and they give us one, we got to take advantage of it."

Limitations Play a Factor in Downfield Struggles

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Cousins may already be one of the Raiders' most respected leaders in the locker room, he is at the point in his career where he does not have the arm and velocity to torque big-time downfield throws. That is likely where this program will be for most of the season, and the talented tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer shouldn’t be consistently relied on in those situations.

Could wideout Tre Tucker finally emerge as that vertical deep threat for the Raiders? Sadly, I think we’ll be waiting a while until the deeper portion of the field is sliced open, as the only hope for a legitimate downfield attack is from rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who should make his debut at some point this season. Until then, this is what Las Vegas should be getting used to.