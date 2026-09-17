3 Key Week 2 Matchups for Raiders Against Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a winning start to the regular season following their victory over the Miami Dolphins at home. Now they face the challenges of the AFC West in their first divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who are coming off a stunning loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Head coach Klint Kubiak impressed in his first game as Raiders head coach. He’ll be valuable to the offense’s success against the Chargers defense, but the biggest question arises with the Chargers offense. Let’s take a closer look at the key matchups for Las Vegas ahead of their trip to SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Raiders Passing Game vs. Chargers Man Coverage

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the first quarter on the Raiders shield logo at midfield against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Losing Jesse Minter may be a much bigger loss than the Chargers realize, as their defense had struggles against the Cardinals' high-flying passing attack. Don’t confuse the Raiders for being anywhere close to Arizona’s level of a high-end passing game, but man coverage could provide a pathway for quarterback Kirk Cousins to succeed this weekend in Los Angeles.

According to Next Gen Stats, the Chargers gave up 8.2 yards per play in man coverage to the Cardinals despite allowing just under four yards per play in man last season. Kubiak is notorious for attacking man coverage, especially if it is a defensive weakness for the opposition. Look for Cousins to have a much more productive day in the passing game, especially with the expected return of star tight end Brock Bowers, who could be a true matchup nightmare for Los Angeles.

Raiders Third Down Defense vs. Chargers Third Down Offense

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) celebrates an interception in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of Wednesday, Chargers standout wide receiver Ladd McConkey is day-to-day with a rib injury. If he can't play, this could be a massive advantage for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard against Los Angeles offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Raiders' defense was successful on third down against the Miami Dolphins, limiting Miami to 2-of-10 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down. The Chargers were 2-of-8 on third down and 0-for-3 on fourth down, making Sunday’s game an important one for both teams on third and fourth downs. If Leonard’s defense can stonewall the Chargers again on later downs and force them into long-distance situations, it could be a favorable outcome this weekend.

Raiders Pass Defense vs. Chargers Passing Game

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) is unable to make the catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Staying with the Chargers' offense, when McConkey went down with his injury, quarterback Justin Herbert was pressing for the rest of the game, and there seemed to be a lack of chemistry with other pass-catchers. However, let’s assume McConkey is healthy, and the matchup becomes more difficult in that regard.

According to Pro Football Focus, McConkey had a balance of slot and perimeter snaps (16 slot, 11 wide). That means both Raiders cornerback Darien Porter and nickel defender Taron Johnson will have to deal with McConkey and limit his success in the passing game.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs with the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight ends David Njoku and Oronde Gadsden will be threats as well, adding more emphasis for Leonard to perform more variety in his looks and muddying the picture for Herbert and McDaniel. Even limiting the tight ends would give the Raiders an advantage in this game.