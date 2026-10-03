3 Key Raiders Players To Watch Against Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of unbeaten AFC West foes. This is the latest time both franchises have met undefeated, and one will have to leave as the loser, with the winner taking the division lead.

Head coach Klint Kubiak has done exceptional work with the roster and is showing his elite play-calling ability to the masses in real time. However, the Chiefs have been the kings of the sport for several years, outside of last season’s lost cause. This won’t be an easy bout for Las Vegas, which means they will need some important players to rise to the occasion.

Here are three key Raiders players to watch for Sunday’s game.

Maxx Crosby, Edge Rusher

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the lights are on and the moment gets bright, the best players tend to show up and shine. Is there ever any doubt that Maxx Crosby could shine against a hated rival like the Chiefs? This is one of the NFL’s best overall defensive ends, and he has showcased that for nearly a decade.

Crosby will be facing a Chiefs offensive tackle duo of Kahlil Benson and Jaylon Moore. Despite Benson’s impressive start to the season in place of Josh Simmons, he hasn’t faced a defender this talented in Crosby, who can make a rookie’s life miserable. Look for Crosby, the NFL’s fifth-most pressure-getter (per Pro Football Focus ), to perform at an elite level on Sunday.

Brock Bowers, Tight End

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) tosses the ball after scoring a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

To me, it feels like yesterday when Brock Bowers went into Arrowhead and dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in his rookie season. In his first matchup against them since that game, Bowers is in a position where Kubiak could line him up for an incredible performance against a young secondary that could have their young top cornerback, Mansoor Delane, matched up against the former Georgia standout.

Bowers is the best tight end in football and is the type of player a defense would have to center its game plan around. If the Raiders are to win on Sunday, Bowers must be the offense's go-to player.

Nakobe Dean, Linebacker

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through three games, I think Dean has been a great run defender for the Raiders' defense. He may be undersized for the position, but he consistently flies to the football and makes physical stops in run fits, working off blocks, funneling to the ball carrier, and has the stopping power to stop running backs in their tracks. Facing the Chiefs' offensive reviver in running back Kenneth Walker is a daunting task.

Walker is a terrific player who is difficult to bring down in space, and Dean has three missed tackles this season, according to PFF, though two came in one game. Dean must be on his A-game with strong discipline against the Chiefs' run game, and a stifled Walker means the Raiders' defense could become one of the most recognizable and legit units in the sport.