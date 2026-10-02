3 Reasons Raiders Can Give Chiefs Issues in Week 4

Nobody envisioned the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs both entering this matchup undefeated.

Entering the season, the Raiders were generally viewed as a rebuilding team, and while that could still be true, head coach Klint Kubiak has made an immediate impact. Despite Patrick Mahomes coming off a torn ACL, you can't write off the Chiefs, but defeating the Denver Broncos in Week 1, in his first game after the injury, seemed unlikely. Nevertheless, these teams will play for the sole possession of first place in the AFC West .

Sep 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play before the snap against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, here are three reasons the Raiders can trouble Kansas City and pull off the upset.

Chiefs' Lack of a Pass Rush

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City's defense has four sacks this season, ranking 26th in the league. That reflects the defensive line, which is why defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo dials up blitzes often. Those disguised blitz packages are perfect against immobile, stationary quarterbacks, such as Kirk Cousins.

However, the 38-year-old quarterback has a quick trigger, throwing the ball quickly after the snap. Some of that stems from his lack of mobility, but Cousins also has the experience to recognize defensive tendencies pre-snap. Kansas City's blitzes have given offenses issues in the past, and Cousins could take a sack or two, but with extra defensive backs rushing, vacated spots will open up in the intermediate parts of the field for Cousins to exploit.

Raiders' Pass Rush Has Been Elite

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts in the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Chiefs' front four has underwhelmed in pass rushing, Las Vegas' defensive line has been one of the league's best through the first three games. Over that span, the Raiders' defense has tallied 10 sacks, ranking fourth in the league. That production has also helped them record a league-leading four interceptions.

Despite being without their starting left tackle, the Chiefs' offensive line has been mostly formidable in the first three weeks. However, it's still a unit that can be exposed. Now, the Raiders' sack production has come against the Dolphins, Chargers, and Saints, so it's been somewhat inflated. That said, this defensive line still has Maxx Crosby.

Backfield Tandem

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas City's rushing attack has taken the league by storm, with free-agent acquisition Kenneth Walker III leading the league in rushing yards with 360.

The Raiders have a compelling two-headed backfield, with Ashton Jeanty and Mike Washington Jr. Jeanty has struggled on the ground over the last two games, but we know what he can do. Meanwhile, Washington Jr. is always capable of ripping a long run; last week he scored a 36-yard touchdown against New Orleans. The 2026 fourth-round pick has earned more playing time moving forward and will fully unlock this rushing attack.