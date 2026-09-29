3 Players Responsible for Las Vegas Raiders 3-0 Turnaround

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the few teams in the NFL to remain unbeaten after their Week 3 win in the Superdome against the New Orleans Saints. After winning three games all season a year ago, Las Vegas has reached that total in three weeks, and a big part of that was the teachings of head coach Klint Kubiak.

It must be surreal to be a Raiders fan right now, seeing your favorite football team succeed in so many ways. While the team is far from flawless, they are finding ways to succeed, and a big part of that is the key players' performances at the start of the year. Let's look at the three players responsible for the Raiders' hot start .

Hezekiah Masses, Cornerback

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) react after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can argue that Masses has affected the outcome in two consecutive games. With three interceptions in his first two starts, both in the last two weeks, and negative coverage expected points added (EPA, per Next Gen Stats ), Masses has been impressive to watch through the first three games. This youth movement could begin a serious takeover in Las Vegas, and it already started with Treydan Stukes at free safety.

Masses is playing increasingly disciplined football on every snap and finding ways to use his untapped physicality in run support. His impact on Las Vegas' defense early this year is immense, and a big reason why he is one of the few responsible for the unbeaten start.

Kirk Cousins, Quarterback

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With three more touchdown passes, the Raiders' new signal-caller is now tied with the San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for the league lead in passing scores. Cousins has exceeded expectations to begin the year, and no one expected him to be as consistent as he has been, despite Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings.

Kubiak's offense is running well because of Cousins, and there is no question the offense is better with him at quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Brock Bowers, Tight End

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts in the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at what Brock Bowers did in his season debut, you'll see why he is a key reason the Raiders are 3-0. With a whopping 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, Bowers was the best offensive playmaker for Kubiak and Las Vegas on Sunday, and he was certainly the engine of their offense throughout the contest.

Bowers is the best tight end in football, continuing to prove it in the win over New Orleans. Should the Raiders maintain their winning ways, it will be because of their best overall offensive player.