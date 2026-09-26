3 Key Players To Watch For Raiders Against Saints
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The Las Vegas Raiders are back on the road again this weekend when they play the New Orleans Saints in their pursuit of a surprising 3-0 start.
It's been impressive to watch the Raiders grow each week and showcase where they are already strong. Their defense has surprised many (unless you have been keeping up with our work here), and quarterback Kirk Cousins continues to be the passer many expected him to be at this juncture, as the anticipation builds for Fernando Mendoza’s debut.
For an unbeaten start to be a reality, several players must come up big this weekend. Here are three Raiders to watch for Sunday in New Orleans.
Isaiah Pola-Mao, Safety
With Treydan Stukes out this week with a concussion, the Raiders will lean on veteran safety Isaiah Pola-Mao as their deep zone defender. Pola-Mao is dependable, intelligent, and knows where to be for plays and run support. I like the angles he takes on boundary runs, and he has the explosiveness to play sideline to sideline.
With the Saints' passing attack and the threat of the vertical game, Pola-Mao will be relied on to defend the deeper portions of the field. His presence could help eliminate this portion of the field, leading to a simpler defensive approach against quarterback Tyler Shough.
Taron Johnson, Nickelback
Johnson has been a strong nickel back for the Raiders, and the veteran presence across the defense has also helped the unit's younger players. With a difficult matchup against Chris Olave, Las Vegas must find a way to slow down the Saints' best offensive playmaker. Johnson could help limit production in the slot.
Olave’s numbers on average are higher in the slot than on the perimeter (17.3 in the slot, 14.8 out wide, according to Next Gen Stats). Johnson’s catch rate allowed over expected (CROE) is -1.2 percent, making this a fun individual matchup to watch. If Johnson slows down Olave in man coverage and reduces his effectiveness in the quick game, especially after the catch, it is another step closer to victory.
DJ Glaze, Offensive Tackle
Through two games, right tackle D.J. Glaze has come into his own, putting on stout performances against the likes of the Dolphins and Chargers pass rush, both of which have quality players that could’ve given him problems. Instead, Glaze has allowed just one pressure in two games and faces the league’s No. 5 pass rusher in pressure rate this season.
Chase Young has started a nice career in New Orleans after things didn’t work out in Washington. The former top-five pick is one of the league’s better edge defenders and is the Saints' most impactful defender. If Glaze can stifle Young, the protection for Cousins should be less murky.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft