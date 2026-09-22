Why Raiders Can Exceed Expectations After Week 2

Surprisingly, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 to start this new era of the franchise. As Raider Nation came out in force for the 26-14 triumph over their division rivals at SoFi Stadium, the energy has changed across the board.

The team is playing competitive football thanks to great coaching and just enough quality starters to keep things interesting throughout. It is far from a perfect team, but a 3-0 start with a win in New Orleans is enticing. Nonetheless, a few reasons the Raiders can exceed expectations start with their head coach.

Klint Kubiak

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak is seen against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I saw it with Liam Coen in Jacksonville, Mike Vrabel in New England, Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota, Dave Canales in Carolina, and now I see it with Kubiak in Las Vegas. This is a natural leader of men who players want to play for and a coach who wants to do his players right, putting them in the best positions to succeed. The Raiders may not have great talent everywhere, but a 2-0 start for a team in a rebuild is impressive; coaching plays a role here.

Kubiak knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, and that experience lets him set a standard and discipline that the Raiders have lacked for years. He can call incredible plays, but he is also a terrific leader. Kubiak alone is why this franchise can continue exceeding expectations early this season.

Stout Secondary

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) intercepts a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front seven hasn’t had its best moments, especially last weekend against the Chargers' run defense, with missed tackles and inadequate run fits. However, the Raiders' defensive backfield remains the star, featuring a wealth of young players and an impressive mixture of veterans who can contribute at a high level.

Rookies such as free safety Treydan Stukes (one interception) and cornerback Hezekiah Masses (two INTs vs. Justin Herbert) have shined when asked. Longtime players such as Eric Stokes and Taron Johnson have played admirably to start the year, while Jeremy Chinn continues to emerge as a key piece of the Raiders' secondary at safety. This group will win the team a game or two, and the ceiling has to be through the roof.

Kirk Cousins

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) after a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first Raiders quarterback since Ken Stabler to throw three touchdowns in each of his first two games is off to a solid start. Kirk Cousins is far from perfect, and there are moments when it is clear why the Raiders drafted Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall, but it is Cousins’ veteran savvy and experience that will help this offense succeed against some of the NFL’s best in the weeks to come.

Cousins is who he is at this point in his career, but his game-management skills let him keep the offense on schedule without requiring him to be a superhero. Yet he is better than what the Raiders have offered in past years, and the results are showing. A strong showing against New Orleans and Kansas City could create some interesting conversations about the team ahead.