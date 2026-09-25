Raiders vs. Saints: 3 Key Matchups To Watch

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Saints with the chance to remain undefeated after three weeks of action.

Las Vegas has stunned the NFL with its fast start to the new season, but the Saints pose a unique challenge with an emerging young quarterback and passing game that could give the Raiders their first tough matchup of the season. Here are three key matchups to watch for this Week 3 contest at the Superdome.

Saints Passing Attack vs. Raiders Secondary

Sep 20, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints' passing game is off to a fiery start to the season as quarterback Tyler Shough ranks second in the league in passing yards with 662, along with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide receiver Chris Olave is also off to a fast start, with the fourth-most receiving yards among pass-catchers with 268.

For the first time in this young season, we will see this Raiders secondary tested. The Saints don't lack weapons in the passing game, especially their tailbacks, Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard has had his defense play disciplined football on the back end, mixing Cover 3 and Cover 6, with Cover 2 man on occasion.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Raiders can limit Shough in the passing game, especially with the potential return of Darien Porter, but in the potential absence of Treydan Stukes, this could lead to another surprise victory.

Raiders Pass Rush vs. Saints Offensive Line

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) surveys the field in front of Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the Raiders could be facing a challenge with Shough himself. While the pass rush has been efficient, Shough has been one of the best quarterbacks against pressure this season, completing 65.5 percent of his passes for 303 yards and 10.4 yards per attempt, according to Next Gen Stats. Shough has been pressured a league-high 40 times, and the offensive line has been showcasing some of the miscues upfront early in the campaign.

Look for Leonard to deploy more stunt/twist games, using Quay Walker as an "edge" rusher and playing WILL linebacker if the Raiders play out of a 4-3 base front. Kwity Paye has been effective rushing from the interior at times, while Malcom Koonce has made an impact as well, and, of course, there doesn't need to be an explanation for the great Maxx Crosby. The Raiders must put Shough in long-distance situations to have a chance.

Raiders Running Backs vs. Saints Run Defense

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games this season, the Saints have allowed 136.5 rushing yards per game, which is bottom-seven in the NFL. Their run defense looked better against the Baltimore Ravens, but they haven't faced a unique run game like the Raiders', who will use a frequency of 12, 13, 21, and 22 personnel.

Ashton Jeanty had a quiet game against the Chargers a week ago, but I think there is a chance for a rebound this weekend in New Orleans. Mike Washington Jr. should get a look with a power element added. If the Raiders can get the run game going with Kirk Cousins continuing to play sufficient football, a 3-0 start is a real possibility.