3 Keys to Raiders' Success in Week 2 Against Chargers
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The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move to 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 season with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chargers are trying to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole, which would make their postseason hopes a little murkier. Only about 11 to 12 percent of teams that lose their first two games make the playoffs, so the Raiders' divisional rival would have an uphill battle.
The Raiders lost both games to the Chargers last year, but they can get off to a good start in the division with a win this afternoon. What would it take to beat Los Angeles and stay undefeated?
Let's break down the biggest keys to victory for the Silver and Black.
Pressure Justin Herbert
Herbert is one of the most pressured quarterbacks in the NFL, taking the second-most sacks in the league in 2025, and the Raiders totaled five sacks as a team against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
Herbert took three sacks last week and plays behind a shaky offensive line, so defensive coordinator Rob Leonard should have a fun time scheming up pressures to get Herbert off his game. Turning Maxx Crosby and Kwity Paye loose should be at the top of the defensive game plan.
Pressures lead to sacks and turnovers, so Leonard's defense should not sit back and let Herbert scan the field. Sending multiple bodies at him is the way to limit the Chargers' offense.
Utilize the Middle of the Field
The linebacker play is not great, so the Raiders should use their weapons over the middle.
Daiyan Henley is a good player for the Chargers' defense, but he cannot do it all by himself. He will need help slowing down the Raiders' offense, and if that does not happen, Kirk Cousins should be able to move the ball efficiently.
That includes players like tight end Michael Mayer and wide receiver Jack Bech, who can make plays with the ball in their hands. The middle of the field is always open.
More Deep Shots
Cousins was hesitant to push the ball downfield against the Dolphins, taking what the defense gave him en route to an efficient day. That won't work against a more talented Chargers defense.
While Derwin James and the Chargers' young secondary can cause problems for passing games, Cousins and the Raiders should not be afraid to take shots, especially with playmakers who can win downfield.
Klint Kubiak wants more explosive plays out of his offense, and even if the throws don't connect, the Raiders should take those shots, because they won't put up points otherwise.
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Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3