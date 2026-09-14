'Born To Be a Raider.' How Failed Trade Fueled Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby is one of the most impactful defensive players in the National Football League.

The former fourth-round NFL draft choice has spent his entire career with the Raiders, compiling two All-Pro selections, over 400 total tackles, and over 65 sacks.

However, Crosby's career in Vegas almost came to an end this offseason.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) watches the build board before the Raiders play the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Failed Trade

The Raiders are in the midst of a rebuild, looking to acquire young talent and draft capital to build for the future. This spring, Crosby was shipped out of Las Vegas in a blockbuster deal.

In March, Las Vegas agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks, including the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It was a move that made sense for the Raiders, and Crosby was officially on the way out.

In an interview with FOX Sports' Megan Olivi, Crosby discussed his emotions after the trade went down.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks on the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"When that trade happened, I was like, 'Okay, here we go. My mind's made up. Boom. We're going. I love all the fans, let's go,'" Crosby said. "And then, it didn't happen."

It turned out that Crosby wouldn't be suiting up for the Ravens. Just days after the trade was announced, and after the star edge rusher had already arrived in Baltimore, the Ravens backed out of the trade due to a failed physical.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) looks on during player introductions before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The trade collapsed, and Crosby was back in Las Vegas in the snap of a finger. As one can imagine, this could create an uncomfortable situation for a player and a franchise. One day you are shipped out; the next you're back in town, acting like nothing ever happened.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks with media after the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maxx Crosby's Response to Failed Deal With Ravens

Crosby then had a choice to make, and he elected to rejoin the Raiders, which had made several exciting moves throughout the offseason, and pick up right where he left off.

"Everyone in the world has an opinion about, you know my health and this and, 'Oh is he going down? Is he not going to be the same?' And there's rumors and there's back and forth and my agent's calling me. And then, you know, you just don't know what to think."

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In October 2025, Crosby suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, but he elected to play through it for much of the 2025 season. The Raiders eventually shut him down in December, a decision Crosby was not on board with.

A meniscus tear can understandably raise concerns for a franchise trading for that player. Nonetheless, Crosby is back in Las Vegas and ready to go. He detailed his gratitude for being back in a Raiders uniform.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares to enter the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm meant to be here. You know what I mean? This organization is everything that I've loved...But that's what being a Raider is to me, like, just being the baddest dude on the field. I felt like I'm just born to be a Raider."

Entering his eighth NFL season, Crosby has something to prove. Few defensive stars play with the level of passion he does, and after some doubts around the NFL about how he would bounce back from an injury, Crosby is in a position to fuel the Raiders' 2026 season and make a big statement.