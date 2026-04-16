3 Late-Round NFL Draft Sleepers the Raiders Must Find
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The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a productive haul in the NFL Draft, as they look to rebuild their roster essentially from the ground up. Las Vegas has suffered from roster decay, with the bottom finally falling out during the 2025 season. The Raiders' front office is determined to fix things.
There are still multiple other holes, but they made several big moves early in free agency to help solidify several positions on both offense and defense. Yet, they had so much work to do on their roster beforehand, there are still multiple other pressing holes on the roster they must address, which is where the draft comes in.
Below are three position groups the Raiders must target with their mid- and late-round picks to add additional depth and rotational pieces.
Offensive Line
Las Vegas has three picks in the fourth round of the draft and is still in need of depth at offensive guard and offensive tackle. In 2025, one injury along the offensive line all but doomed the entire season for the Raiders. That cannot happen again. The draft can help Las Vegas add depth.
Aside from the Raiders' group of cornerbacks, few, if any, other positions on their roster need as many additional bodies and talent as their offensive line. With Fernando Mendoza on the way and nine additional picks after his selection, the Raiders must thoroughly rebuild their offensive line.
Las Vegas must begin to prepare for life after Kolton Miller, who has been one of the best left tackles in the league but is working his way back from an injury that held him out nearly all of last season. The Raiders also need extra help at guard, even after adding Spencer Burford in free agency.
Raiders general manager John Spytek has been vocal about his preference for offensive linemen. He added two in last year's draft, his first as a general manager. It would not be surprising to see the Raiders add several more offensive linemen in the middle and late rounds of this draft.
"There's a good group of offensive linemen, there's a good group of receivers, there's some position groups that are pretty deep in the class. There's players that should have opportunity all through the draft. So, there's good players this year for sure,” Spytek said at the team’s pre-draft press conference.
The Raiders would be wise to begin searching for talented offensive linemen in the later rounds of this draft, as their need along the position group will only grow as Miller adds another season to his resume.
Safety
Both the Raiders' front office and coaching staff have been vocal about their need to add a safety to the roster. Their need for depth at the safety position is both logistical and talent-related. Las Vegas only has three safeties on the roster right now, so they need another one.
However, their two starting safeties, Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao, are set to become free agents after the 2026 season. The Raiders believe this draft class has several talented safeties. It makes much more sense for them to address the position now than to wait.
“I think you always want to talk about the depth of the draft class. I mean, it usually takes a couple years to really figure that out, but I will say that it does feel the safety group has been mentioned. It feels like it's a good safety group,” Spytek said.
Cornerback
The Raiders have needed additional help at cornerback for several offseasons. They signed Eric Stokes to a long-term deal after the veteran had a productive 2025 season. Las Vegas also traded for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson. Las Vegas expects Darien Porter to take the next step.
Still, the Raiders have one of the worst groups of cornerbacks in the league, and they play in one of the toughest divisions in the league. The AFC West has three of the NFL's best quarterbacks, and the Raiders do not have a slew of corners that are proven at the moment.
They need depth at the cornerback position; they will likely draft at least one corner, but they need to draft at least two. The middle and late rounds of the draft will give them a chance to find low-risk, high upside corners.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant