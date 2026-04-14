Mapping Realistic Scenarios if Raiders Trade Up or Down

In terms of rebuilding their roster, the world is the Las Vegas Raiders' oyster this offseason. The NFL Draft will allow the Raiders to improve once again.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Realistic Options

The Raiders need all the help they can get, making a trade up or down in the draft plausible. Las Vegas' front office prefers to have as many picks as possible, regardless of what rounds those picks may be in. Yet, the Raiders could get active with their mid-round picks.

Las Vegas still has needs to address on both sides of the ball. The No. 36 pick gives them the ability to see what falls to them, or they could make a trade. Raiders general manager John Spytek believes they will gradually begin assembling a competitive roster.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think we're going to build this team the right way, and this league is littered with examples of teams that went from a top-five pick to the NFC Championship, the Super Bowl. We've seen it the last couple years," Spytek said at the NFL Combine.

"I mean, the [New England] Patriots won four games last year, and they were in the big game. The year before, the Commanders picked second and were in the NFC Championship game. So, we're going to build it the right way, and we'll see what comes."

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders seventh overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For the Raiders to turn things around, they must have a successful draft. The Raiders' 2025 draft class was hindered by many factors beyond their control. Spytek and the Raiders' front office are confident in their scouting department's work; a few things could change their conclusions.

"Medical, for sure. If we have a bad experience with a player in an interview, I mean, that might make us think, but I don't know that we're going to change the board very much coming out of this. I take this for what it's worth. It's a big part of the process, but it's just a part of the process, and our really only goal is to get the board right by late April."

NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell, left, with Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number six pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other Potential Options

The Raiders have three picks in the fourth round. They could trade up or down with any of those picks. This is the likeliest option, as it carries the least risk relative to the potential upside. Las Vegas has many roster holes to fill, which gives them plenty of flexibility to make moves.

Still, trading the No. 36 pick would be the strongest move the Raiders could make, in terms of a draft-day trade. They have options. With the pick being so high in the second round, Las Vegas could stay put.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If players at one of the positions the Raiders need most begin flying off the board in the first round, they could make a move up. If they decided to trade the No. 36 pick, packaging it with one of those fourth-round picks and potentially others, it could be enough for a trade-up.

Still, it must be noted that the Raiders do not need to trade up. They have the fourth pick in the second round. Many first-round talents get drafted high in the second round. Trading the No. 36 pick for additional picks could be something worth Spytek considering as well.

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Ashton Jeanty, speaks to the media at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images