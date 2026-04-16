This Aspect of Draft Won't Make Raiders Sweat Much

The Las Vegas Raiders hold 10 picks in the NFL Draft and have been hard at work learning as much as they can about each of the players they are most interested in. Draft season allows teams the opportunity to add young, affordable talent who could turn a franchise around quickly.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Smooth First Round

Like every other team, the Raiders not only had to do their research on each player, which included everything from watching their film to attending games and pro days, but the Raiders will also have to concern themselves with what the teams ahead of them in the draft do.

This is only an issue for Las Vegas after the first round, as they hold the top pick in the draft. Raiders general manager John Spytek explained that the No. 1 overall pick in the draft removes much of the guesswork for them regarding their first-round selection, which is every team's most important pick.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Well, a lot less energy spent on hypotheticals. And we were just talking before we came down here -- there's only one team that can get the exact person that they want, and we have that option to us available this year if we so choose. So, outside of that, it's not much different,” Spytek said at the team’s pre-draft press conference.

“I mean, we used to spend, 'Would we do this if these guys were there? Would we trade down? Would we ask for the premium?' We only have to do that one time this year with the first-round pick, and then you get to the second round, and it's just like it was. Do you want to trade up, do you want to stay, or do you want to trade back? And what would it cost? What would we be willing to give up or acquire in order to do it?"

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza Mania

The Raiders' front office believes Mendoza will be the key to a more positive future. However, they will shelve Mendoza for as long as they see fit. Adding Mendoza to the roster allows the Raiders to take the next step in their rebuild, which will primarily focus on fixing their roster.

Las Vegas has been locked in on Mendoza for some time. Hopefully, this allowed the Raiders' front office to spend extra time learning about players likely to be drafted in later rounds. Considering how precise they have been this offseason, it is fair to assume that's what Las Vegas' front office did.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Still, only so much work can realistically be done on any given roster in an offseason. Regardless of who they select with the additional nine picks they have after the No. 1 pick, the Raiders will need time to mesh and will need more additions in the future. However, for now, the hard part is done.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images