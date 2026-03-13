Already Improved, the Raiders Still Have Work to Do
The Las Vegas Raiders must be commended for a hot start to free agency. Las Vegas entered free agency with the most money of any team in the league to spend on free agents. The Raiders quickly dished out hundreds of millions of dollars to address some of their most pressing needs.
Raiders' Reality
The Raiders still have a ton of draft picks to use in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, proven experience on the professional goes a long way for a roster that needs to be overhauled. Las Vegas got to work with most of the heavy lifting by aggressively but logically attacking roster needs.
Las Vegas' addition of center Tyler Linderbaum completely reset the market for centers moving forward. The Raiders' front office clearly believes he will be monumental towards revamping what was arguably the worst line in the National Football League last season.
Linderbaum was a major addition for a Raiders roster that is sure to have more talent coming its way later this offseason. Las Vegas was efficient early in free agency. Now, they must begin looking for diamonds in the rough that can help a roster that needs all the talent it can get.
There are several lesser-known players available that the Raiders can find if they search hard enough. Las Vegas' front office must find at least one or two of those overlooked, but talented free agents that are on the market and sign them to affordable deals. Splashes are nice. Las Vegas needs depth.
A big day of signings combined with a few quiet, but productive free agent additions, along with the NFL Draft will allow the Raiders a chance to build their roster with a wide array of talent and experience.
At the NFL Combine, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained the art of building a roster with a healthy mix of factors. This offseason is just another step in the Raiders' long-term goal of assembling a more competitive team.
“I think it's very important. If you can find the right guys that play that position, and you can put those strategically in the different position rooms. And so, not that those guys need to mentor those guys, but just if they can watch a true pro prepare how they go about their routine throughout the week, how they take care of their bodies, how they prepare in the offseason. I think it's really valuable,” Spytek said.
“The onus isn't on the vet to mentor those guys. It's just on to do the right thing. And I've been around guys for years that did it the right way, and that's why some of our young players were able to play so fast and so well, because they were around the right guys, they saw the right way to do things, and when they got a chance to get on the field, they were ready."
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant