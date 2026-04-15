3 Major Things Raiders GM Spytek Revealed About 2026 Draft

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders and second-year General Manager John Spytek are ready to attack the 2026 National Football League (NFL) Draft coming up in just eight days.

He gathered with select members of the media yesterday here at team headquarters to discuss the annual league-wide selection process, and what we garnered was very impressive.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This is my eighth NFL Draft while covering the Silver and Black, and GM John Spytek’s presser told us a lot.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 1: Business Is Not As Usual

The Raiders over the last two-plus decades have swung and missed on more than their fair share of draft picks. Often making picks that one GM texted me once, saying, “And that is why the Raiders are the Raiders,” making multiple decisions based on gut instincts, faulty scouting, or simply poor execution.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and AGM Brian Stark | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That is not the case with Spytek and the Raiders. He detailed what they are looking for in future talents; they know what they want, who they want, and how they want them. He said as much.

“They've got to love football. They need to be great teammates. It's really something that is important to Klint [Kubiak] and to myself and to really all of us up here is being a great player, person, teammate to the guy next to you; disciplined, accountable. I mean, a lot of the buzzwords, and a passion to play for the Raiders."

No. 2: Trust Your Process

In the past, if the Raiders even had a semblance of a process, they would easily fold and fall for a subpar player at a position of need, or one with physical skills that looked great at the NFL Combine, otherwise known as the underwear Olympics, while passing on good players.

Spytek addressed that rather bluntly, but it had to be music to Raider Nation’s ears as he embarks on a mission to find new talent for Klint Kubiak.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“Always starts with the value of the player and the best players available. I do think that the component of team need can come into play if you've got multiple players graded at the same position, and you're trying to break a tie if you've got similar grades on a player, but I think you always want to stay true to your board.”

No. 3: Preparation Is in Style

Yesterday, the Raiders were nine days away from this potentially franchise-altering event, and I asked Spytek if the proverbial “Hay was in the barn,” and the team’s draft board was set.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Not necessarily since the 2022 NFL Draft , but numerous times before the draft, players were evaluated and updated, sometimes as late as the day of.

Spytek made it abundantly clear that the Raiders aren’t panicking, aren’t in a rush, and aren't operating in their past archaic ways. They have spent millions (unlike the past) to make their franchise state-of-the-art, and they are ready.

Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco, and owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

“We've got a fancy new draft room too, that I think is state-of-the-art. I think it's the best in the NFL, I don't think that's up for discussion. So, we've got to make sure that all the screens operate the right way. The magnets are a thing of the past for the Raiders now,” Spytek said.

Yes, the Raiders used magnets as late as last year.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But the fact is, the millions they have spent are for preparation. That doesn’t mean every pick will work out, but it does mean that every pick will make sense, be thoroughly scouted, and the team is prepared.

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis (left) and general manager Dave Ziegler during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He added, "I would say that the players are in generally the right spot, and we still have conversations to have. We have a medical meeting tonight, we have a security meeting tomorrow night, and like Starkey [Brian Stark] said before, we're going to take all the information we can, and they're small tinkers at this point, but there still are discussions that we're having and information coming in that we have to factor into the total evaluation of the player."

Watch Our Latest Podcast on this Subject