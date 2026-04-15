3 Major Things Raiders GM Spytek Revealed About 2026 Draft
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HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders and second-year General Manager John Spytek are ready to attack the 2026 National Football League (NFL) Draft coming up in just eight days.
He gathered with select members of the media yesterday here at team headquarters to discuss the annual league-wide selection process, and what we garnered was very impressive.
This is my eighth NFL Draft while covering the Silver and Black, and GM John Spytek’s presser told us a lot.
No. 1: Business Is Not As Usual
The Raiders over the last two-plus decades have swung and missed on more than their fair share of draft picks. Often making picks that one GM texted me once, saying, “And that is why the Raiders are the Raiders,” making multiple decisions based on gut instincts, faulty scouting, or simply poor execution.
That is not the case with Spytek and the Raiders. He detailed what they are looking for in future talents; they know what they want, who they want, and how they want them. He said as much.
“They've got to love football. They need to be great teammates. It's really something that is important to Klint [Kubiak] and to myself and to really all of us up here is being a great player, person, teammate to the guy next to you; disciplined, accountable. I mean, a lot of the buzzwords, and a passion to play for the Raiders."
No. 2: Trust Your Process
In the past, if the Raiders even had a semblance of a process, they would easily fold and fall for a subpar player at a position of need, or one with physical skills that looked great at the NFL Combine, otherwise known as the underwear Olympics, while passing on good players.
Spytek addressed that rather bluntly, but it had to be music to Raider Nation’s ears as he embarks on a mission to find new talent for Klint Kubiak.
“Always starts with the value of the player and the best players available. I do think that the component of team need can come into play if you've got multiple players graded at the same position, and you're trying to break a tie if you've got similar grades on a player, but I think you always want to stay true to your board.”
No. 3: Preparation Is in Style
Yesterday, the Raiders were nine days away from this potentially franchise-altering event, and I asked Spytek if the proverbial “Hay was in the barn,” and the team’s draft board was set.
Not necessarily since the 2022 NFL Draft, but numerous times before the draft, players were evaluated and updated, sometimes as late as the day of.
Spytek made it abundantly clear that the Raiders aren’t panicking, aren’t in a rush, and aren't operating in their past archaic ways. They have spent millions (unlike the past) to make their franchise state-of-the-art, and they are ready.
“We've got a fancy new draft room too, that I think is state-of-the-art. I think it's the best in the NFL, I don't think that's up for discussion. So, we've got to make sure that all the screens operate the right way. The magnets are a thing of the past for the Raiders now,” Spytek said.
Yes, the Raiders used magnets as late as last year.
But the fact is, the millions they have spent are for preparation. That doesn’t mean every pick will work out, but it does mean that every pick will make sense, be thoroughly scouted, and the team is prepared.
He added, "I would say that the players are in generally the right spot, and we still have conversations to have. We have a medical meeting tonight, we have a security meeting tomorrow night, and like Starkey [Brian Stark] said before, we're going to take all the information we can, and they're small tinkers at this point, but there still are discussions that we're having and information coming in that we have to factor into the total evaluation of the player."
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter