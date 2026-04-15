Klint Kubiak's Massive Impact on Raiders' NFL Draft Plans

The Las Vegas Raiders will take a collaborative approach to turning things around. Las Vegas' front office believes it has the right coaching staff in place to help get the ball rolling. Klint Kubiak quickly assembled a coaching staff with decades of experience after accepting his position with the Raiders.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak's Impact

The Raiders ' rebuild started from the top down. After Kubiak's hiring, Las Vegas began revamping its roster, addressing many of its most pressing needs. The upcoming NFL Draft will give them another chance to do so. The Raiders' roster needs are apparent, but Kubiak's vision remains to be seen.

Las Vegas ' front office is depending on Kubiak to do much more than call plays and lead a team. The Raiders' front office is allowing Kubiak to voice his opinion on the very construction of the roster, and in a significant way. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“A lot in a short amount of time, but a lot. And we had a great set of draft meetings with Klint [Kubiak] and his entire staff last week. I thought it was well laid-out by Starkey [Brian Stark] and the guys, and we got a lot of valuable information, not only on the way we're trying to run things and how guys fit into the systems that we're trying to put into place, but really quality evaluations of them as well,” Spytek said at the team's pre-draft press conference.

“And I think that's really important as we put a team together. It's not about what Starkey and I think, or the personnel department thinks, or what the coaching staff thinks. It's about, right now, the 10 best players for the Raiders, and last week was a productive week working towards that."

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number six pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kubiak's Goal

Kubiak's task of turning things around will become much easier once the Raiders' roster is fully revamped, a process that will take multiple seasons. Kubiak's elevated role has come with many more duties than his prior coordinator position, but this is all a part of what a long relationship should be.

The 2026 season will be one of the most pivotal in recent franchise memory, and not just because the Raiders hold the No. 1 pick. After seven wins combined in the past two seasons, the bar is low for Las Vegas in 2026. The changes they have made and will made, warrant some expectations.

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the past two seasons have proven, the Raiders are still a long way from building a team that can compete for more than a few weeks. However, after all the Raiders have been through over the past couple of seasons, any amount of progress at all will do.

Kubiak has built out his own coaching staff and has had a major say in the draft plans. This is Kubiak's team.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images