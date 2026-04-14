Hondo's Raiders Draft Mailbag: Big Move They’re Not Making, and Shouldn't
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HENDERSON, Nev.—Later today, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek will speak ahead of the 2026 National Football League (NFL) Draft.
To say that excitement in the Raiders Nation is high would be the mother of all understatements. Of course, the addition of a new franchise quarterback (QB) is a big deal in Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, but as you saw in my latest NFL Mock Draft (12.0), the haul of talent Spytek is scoping out is truly impressive.
John Spytek is on the hunt for the new weapons Klint Kubiak and the staff need to turn around this once-feared franchise and get them back to their winning ways.
I asked my thousands of followers on X (Formerly known as Twitter) to sound off if you had any draft questions, and thankfully, you did. Here are a few, and I address many others in the podcast at the bottom of this article.
What Is a Kubiak-Type of WR?
This is a terrific question. Kubiak loves big, physical wide receivers. His offensive philosophy is to use the entire field and make the defenders cover it, all the time.
He wants WRs who love and embrace physical contact, thus becoming weapons downfield in the run game. Guys who aren’t afraid to block, and even more appropriately, attack defenders.
That physicality translates when they are the target, allowing them to use their size to dominate and get the football.
That is why, in our latest NFL Mock Draft, I had them taking Denzel Boston in the second round, who is the prototypical Klint Kubiak-type player.
When or Where Do the Raiders Take Offensive Line?
The entire Las Vegas Raiders franchise was dysfunctional in 2025. That is the reality of the situation.
Losing key starters in LT Kolton Miller and IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson didn’t help, but neither did the dysfunction between various parts of the leadership.
With that said, the 2025 rookies, IOL Caleb Rogers and OT Charles Grant, were highly sought-after players who were underdeveloped under Chip Kelly and received promising reps once he was terminated.
Additionally, Delmar “DJ” Glaze had a terrific 2024 rookie campaign, posting a 2-25 record under a scheme that not only helped him develop his talent but also set him up to fail.
That won’t happen under offensive line guru Rick Dennison, the best in the NFL, and the staff is already praising the clay they have to mold.
After adding a generational player in Tyler Linderbaum, the Raiders would be fine heading into 2026 with the line that they have. I am not saying they would be content; I am saying they would be fine.
The Raiders will stick to their draft strategy, but I had them taking an offensive player in the fifth round in my latest article. I could see them doing everything from the second round to not selecting one at all if it isn’t copasetic with the draft strategy.
Would they love to add an offensive lineman? Of course, but the value has to meet the checklist, cost, and strategy.
The Unthinkable?
Let me make this abundantly clear: absolutely not. I have been telling you since the Raiders landed the first overall pick that, barring something very stupid, Fernando Mendoza would be wearing the Silver and Black.
Several teams have inquired about the pick, and while the Raiders have made it clear they would listen to offers, they have also made it abundantly clear it won’t happen.
Could it? Of course. Will it? Even with teams like the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns in the NFL, I still see no one wrestling this pick from the Raiders for the best prospect in the last four drafts. The Raiders won't let him get away, and they shouldn't. The odds are against his success, but he mitigates so much of the risk that this is a no-brainer pick.
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Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).Follow HondoCarpenter