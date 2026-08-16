3 Most Impressive Rookie Performances in Raiders’ First Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the Arizona Cardinals 27-14 in their first preseason game of the 2026 NFL season.

While the result doesn't mean anything, the performances on the field are monumental for assessing where the team stands. Yes, it was only one game, but there were certainly plenty of positive takeaways from Las Vegas’ perspective. We saw multiple players take the field, but we'll focus on the rookie standouts from Thursday night.

Fernando Mendoza

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one goes without saying, but it's worth discussing and highlighting how impressive the No. 1 overall pick was in his debut in a Raiders uniform. In four drives, Mendoza completed 10-of-16 pass attempts for 97 yards and one touchdown.

The stats don't matter. What matters is that Mendoza showed command of the huddle, communicated the plays, and made the necessary reads on the field. Obviously, there were rookie mistakes, but Mendoza delivered some lasers, showing off his arm strength. The pass that most people will associate with this is Mendoza's 19-yard completion to Malik Benson between three defenders.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza showed anticipation, recognition, and arm talent on that specific play. Kirk Cousins will be the starter, as head coach Klint Kubiak stated after the game that it's Cousins' "job to lose." That being said, the rookie quarterback proved he could potentially start at some point this season if need be.

Malik Benson

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) carries the ball against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Benson, the sixth-round pick's connection with Mendoza, established throughout training camp, was on full display. The six-foot, 194-pound receiver caught two of four targets for 26 yards, including the aforementioned 19-yard connection. That stat line may not jump off the screen, but the timing on that play with Mendoza illustrates how much Benson has clicked in this offense.

Benson has quickly emerged as a legitimate pass-catching option on this roster, and there's a chance he is an eventual starter at some point in 2026.

Mike Washington Jr.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas may have invested the No. 6 overall pick on Ashton Jeanty in last year's draft, but that didn't stop the front office from improving the backfield. It was surprising to see Washington Jr. slip all the way to the fourth round, and it may have been only a handful of carries, but the former Arkansas running back looked the part.

Washington Jr.'s explosiveness was on full display, as he ripped a 53-yard run. During his lone season as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, Kubiak deployed a two-headed backfield with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Now, as the Raiders' head coach, Kubiak will implement the same approach with Jeanty and Washington Jr., a tantalizing tandem to alleviate the pressure off the quarterback's shoulders.