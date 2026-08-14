Mike Washington Jr. Details Physicality As Raiders’ Complementary Back

The Las Vegas Raiders are implementing a completely different scheme and mindset in training camp under head coach Klint Kubiak.

Part of that revised scheme is emphasizing the running game, which was a non-factor for the Raiders in 2025. While speaking with the media on Tuesday, rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. discussed how Kubiak's scheme elevates the running backs.

Washington Jr.'s Thoughts

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, it makes our [running back] room a better room," Washington Jr. said of Kubiak's attention to detail . "Like you said, he's very detail-oriented, so he doesn't want us running a route how we run it, but how he wants it, because everything is scheme-based and concept-based. So, it makes our room a detailed room."

"Really just being physical and coming in and running with that mindset," Washington Jr. said. "When you run with a physical mindset, nobody really wants to tackle you. Especially, being a bigger back, nobody really wants to deal with that physicality."

Overall Takeaways

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his lone season as the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, Kubiak implemented a two-headed backfield with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Although the Raiders invested the No. 6 overall pick in Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft, the front office acknowledged Kubiak's principle and selected Washington Jr. in the fourth round of this year's draft to complement Jeanty.

While fans want to see Jeanty handle a three-down workload, Kubiak understands the importance of diversifying the responsibilities in the backfield. For one, it offers a change of pace, utilizing multiple assets who specialize in specific areas. Secondly, it keeps Jeanty fresh, who will be leaned on as the RB1 through a 17-game slate. Washington Jr. is the perfect piece to install next to Jeanty as a running mate.

Last season at Arkansas, the 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back took 167 rush attempts for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 28 receptions for 226 yards and one touchdown. That type of versatility is something that the Raiders could use in their backfield. Kubiak is trying to establish a complete football team, and utilizing multiple running backs with different skill sets is part of that goal.

Las Vegas invested plenty of money and draft capital in the offensive line , signaling the importance of keeping the quarterback upright and keeping the offense ahead of the chains with a formidable rushing attack. Washington Jr. projects to be an instrumental piece in an intriguing offense that Kubiak will elevate with his innovative play-calling.