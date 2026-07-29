3 Moves I Would Make If I Was Raiders' GM
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The Las Vegas Raiders have had such a productive offseason that it is hard to imagine how they could have done much better.
Still, there are possibilities available to the rebuilding Raiders. Below are three moves I would make if I were Las Vegas' general manager.
Kick the Tires on Vita Vea
Some things just make too much sense not to at least look into. If I were the Raiders' general manager and I worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front office when they drafted defensive tackle Vita Vea, and he reportedly asked for a trade, I would at least reach out to my old employer to inquire.
As the Raiders know well, conversations on potentially trading players happen all the time. Sometimes the trades go through, sometimes they do not. It would cost John Spytek nothing to see what Tampa Bay would want in return for a player who would improve the Raiders' defense.
The Raiders also promoted their former defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Potentially adding Vea at an affordable price would only help Rob Leonard's new-look defense.
Look To Make a Trade Similar to Booker/Johnson Trades
Last offseason, the Raiders traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive lineman Thomas Booker. The move was under the radar and helped the Raiders in the long run at minimal cost, as Booker has been more productive than Bennett was.
Earlier this offseason, the Raiders traded a sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson and a seventh-round pick in return. It was another low-risk move that should pay off well for the Raiders, who desperately needed more help at cornerback.
If I were the Raiders' general manager, I would look to make similar trades to add depth at cornerback or linebacker, with linebacker as the top priority. Las Vegas still needs depth at the linebacker position, even after the additions of Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean.
Both players are significant improvements over the group of linebackers the Raiders had last season. Still, the depth behind those two is largely a question mark. It is not absolutely necessary for them to make a move, but Las Vegas could use some additional help at cornerback and linebacker.
Decide on Michael Mayer’s Future, As Soon as Possible
The Raiders currently have one of the best tight end groups in the league. Brock Bowers is a significant part of that, but so is Mayer. However, he has the potential to be much more than what he has been since the Raiders drafted him three offseasons ago.
Las Vegas' new coaching staff is still figuring out just what they have in Mayer, especially in combination with Bowers. The Raiders have many moving parts on their roster, but they must quickly decide whether Mayer has a bright future with the team.
Both Bowers and Mayer have had injury histories since being drafted. Solid "second-string" tight ends are hard to come by, and Mayer would likely be a starting tight end on upwards of half of the teams around the league. This is why the Raiders must make a decision soon.
Mayer is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season and will be free to sign with any team he wants to. The Raiders could try to re-sign him or let him walk. They could also trade him to ensure they get a return on the second-round pick they invested in him.
The thought of Mayer spending four seasons with the Raiders, having four head coaches and just as many offensive coordinators, after the Raiders drafted Bowers one season after drafting him, is a lot to think about.
Allowing Mayer to choose where he wants to go could bite the Raiders immediately. Mayer could easily sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, or Denver Broncos and give the Raiders nightmares for years to come.
The idea of Mayer potentially teaming up with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert, or even Bo Nix and Sean Payton is enough reason for the Raiders to trade Mayer should they not see a future with him. The Raiders must control this situation and not let Mayer take it over.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant