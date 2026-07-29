3 Moves I Would Make If I Was Raiders' GM

The Las Vegas Raiders have had such a productive offseason that it is hard to imagine how they could have done much better.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, there are possibilities available to the rebuilding Raiders. Below are three moves I would make if I were Las Vegas' general manager.

Kick the Tires on Vita Vea

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some things just make too much sense not to at least look into. If I were the Raiders' general manager and I worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front office when they drafted defensive tackle Vita Vea, and he reportedly asked for a trade, I would at least reach out to my old employer to inquire.

As the Raiders know well, conversations on potentially trading players happen all the time. Sometimes the trades go through, sometimes they do not. It would cost John Spytek nothing to see what Tampa Bay would want in return for a player who would improve the Raiders' defense.

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders also promoted their former defensive line coach to defensive coordinator. Potentially adding Vea at an affordable price would only help Rob Leonard's new-look defense .

Look To Make a Trade Similar to Booker/Johnson Trades

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last offseason, the Raiders traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles for defensive lineman Thomas Booker. The move was under the radar and helped the Raiders in the long run at minimal cost, as Booker has been more productive than Bennett was.

Earlier this offseason, the Raiders traded a sixth-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson and a seventh-round pick in return. It was another low-risk move that should pay off well for the Raiders, who desperately needed more help at cornerback.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If I were the Raiders' general manager, I would look to make similar trades to add depth at cornerback or linebacker, with linebacker as the top priority. Las Vegas still needs depth at the linebacker position, even after the additions of Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean.

Both players are significant improvements over the group of linebackers the Raiders had last season. Still, the depth behind those two is largely a question mark. It is not absolutely necessary for them to make a move, but Las Vegas could use some additional help at cornerback and linebacker.

Decide on Michael Mayer’s Future, As Soon as Possible

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders currently have one of the best tight end groups in the league. Brock Bowers is a significant part of that, but so is Mayer. However, he has the potential to be much more than what he has been since the Raiders drafted him three offseasons ago.

Las Vegas' new coaching staff is still figuring out just what they have in Mayer, especially in combination with Bowers. The Raiders have many moving parts on their roster, but they must quickly decide whether Mayer has a bright future with the team.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) makes a catch in the second half against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Bowers and Mayer have had injury histories since being drafted. Solid "second-string" tight ends are hard to come by, and Mayer would likely be a starting tight end on upwards of half of the teams around the league. This is why the Raiders must make a decision soon.

Mayer is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season and will be free to sign with any team he wants to. The Raiders could try to re-sign him or let him walk. They could also trade him to ensure they get a return on the second-round pick they invested in him.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thought of Mayer spending four seasons with the Raiders, having four head coaches and just as many offensive coordinators, after the Raiders drafted Bowers one season after drafting him, is a lot to think about.

Allowing Mayer to choose where he wants to go could bite the Raiders immediately. Mayer could easily sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, or Denver Broncos and give the Raiders nightmares for years to come.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The idea of Mayer potentially teaming up with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert, or even Bo Nix and Sean Payton is enough reason for the Raiders to trade Mayer should they not see a future with him. The Raiders must control this situation and not let Mayer take it over.