Ranking the Raiders' Best 2026 Players: No. 2

The Las Vegas Raiders have accomplished more in one offseason than many likely believed they could. The Raiders entered the offseason aiming to improve as much as possible. Based on the totality of the moves they made, it is fair to assume they have done just that.

The Raiders are just a few weeks away from the preseason. Still, only training camp and how Las Vegas performs during the 2026 season will confirm just how much improvement has occurred. The Klint Kubiak era of Raiders football has begun.

Raiders' Big Moves

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' front office took several big swings in free agency, adding some of the best talent available at positions of significant need. The Raiders added veteran center Tyler Linderbaum and linebacker Nakobe Dean in free agency.

Yet another one of their offseason additions may be just as critical as those two. It is still very early in the Raiders' preparation for the upcoming season, but it has already become evident that Las Vegas' front office has made multiple solid additions.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to training camp, we will rank the top 30 players on the Raiders' roster. There will be no rookies on this list, as it is impossible to make the list with zero regular-season snaps.

Ranking the 2026 Raiders: No. 2, Edge Quay Walker

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The respective additions of Linderbaum and Dean were the marquee moves Las Vegas made this offseason, but the addition of veteran linebacker Quay Walker will quickly prove to be just as noteworthy. Walker's physical abilities and schematic fit are just what the Raiders need.

The Raiders promoted Rob Leonard to their vacant defensive coordinator position earlier this offseason. Then, Las Vegas' front office swiftly addressed the unit's most pressing needs by adding Dean and Walker, respectively. Leonard recently shared his thoughts on Walker.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I see Quay [Walker], he's an avatar out there. He's a guy that looks like an outside linebacker that can play off the ball, play on the ball, he blitzes. Yeah, he's a leader. Him and Nakobe [Dean] have been great, and you can definitely feel his presence,” Leonard said.

When ranking the Raiders' top 30 players, Walker already ranks near the top of the list, as he is unlike any other player Las Vegas has on their roster. Walker's unique blend of size, speed, and versatility makes him a pivotal part of the Raiders' plans in 2026.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Walker is a player Las Vegas simply cannot afford to lose. This is more the case with Walker than nearly any other player on the roster, for several reasons. The drop-off in talent between Walker and his replacement is larger than nearly any other position on the Raiders' roster.

What Walker brings to Las Vegas' defense cannot be replicated by anyone they currently have on the roster. Nearly every position group on the Raiders' offense has a solid reserve player behind the slated starters, even if the reserve player needs further development.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas has a deep rotation of defensive linemen. Their issues at cornerback speak for themselves. However, aside from Eric Stokes, the Raiders do not have a cornerback as vital to their success or as individually important as Walker.

Leonard and the Raiders will depend heavily on Walker elevating his play in Las Vegas. Even if he simply continues to play at the level he has over the past few seasons, it would be an upgrade over what the Raiders' linebackers corps looked like last season and for many seasons prior.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Anytime I can be fast and be aggressive, I think I'm at my best. Anytime I've got to sit right down and just think a whole lot, not saying I don't want to do that, but playing inside linebacker, that's kind of what it takes,” Walker said earlier this offseason.

“You have to think and react within two to three seconds, whatever the case may be, but anytime we can just play, line up and play, and just react, and play fast, and be aggressive, that's the way I want to do it. And I think that's why my style fits this organization, I think it's the Raider way."

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making Leonard their first new defensive coordinator in the past four seasons and adding Walker were two of the most significant changes the Raiders made this offseason. However, few changes on the defense were as significant as their transition to a new base defense.

Walker is a perfect fit for the scheme, as he has plenty of experience in it. He also has plenty of experience playing with Dean, both of whom should help shorten the learning curve for everyone involved. For all of the big changes Las Vegas has made, Walker thinks it is all pretty simple.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think football is football at the end of the day. I think there's no system that I can't play in, not that I'm just speaking so highly of myself, but football is football at the end of the day. It's kind of similar, because I played in a 3-4 my first two years in the league,” Walker said.

“Not only that, at UGA, I did the same thing. So just being comfortable with that, and that's kind of it. I don't really say it's a difference. I feel like scheme-wise it kind of is, but at the end of the day, football is still football."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

There is no shortage of new developments to watch as training camp gets underway for the Raiders and the rest of the league. How the Raiders decide to use Walker and maximize his abilities could turn out to be one of the more notable aspects.

Las Vegas needs Walker and others to step up this season. The Raiders' success on defense in 2026 will largely depend on Walker's ability to become one of the unit's leaders through his play on the field. He possesses much of what the Raiders have lacked at the position in recent seasons. Walker will be a critical piece for a Raiders defense looking to rebound.