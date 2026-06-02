Raiders' Defensive Backfield Looks To Step Up to Challenge

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new look to them across the board this season. Las Vegas has spent the offseason revamping its entire coaching staff and roster. On paper, the Raiders have had arguably the best offseason of any team in the National Football League.

Still, they are due for the inevitable learning curve that comes with making so many wholesale changes at once. Not only are they working through that learning curve, but they will also do so while playing one of the most challenging schedules in the league this season.

Watch Joe Woods Discuss Organized Team Activities and More Below

Raiders' Concerns

Even after the many offseason additions the Raiders made to their defensive backfield, it is still the position group on the unit, and potentially on the team, that is surrounded by the most questions. Las Vegas has upgraded the unit, but it remains largely young and unproven.

Las Vegas will lean on the likes of veteran corner Eric Stokes and the gradually rising Darien Porter to help lead the way for a shaky group of cornerbacks. The Raiders' need for more cornerbacks is well known; it has plagued them for several seasons.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

After their offseason additions to the defensive backfield in the NFL Draft and Taron Johnson via trade, it is now up to Woods to get the most out of the talent he has been given. During Organized Team Activities, it has been apparent that Las Vegas is focused on further developing the group.

Raiders' Direction

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As they enter the 2026 season, it appears their group of cornerbacks is as good as they have been collectively over the past two seasons. That may not say much, but the Raiders' only competition at this point is themselves and where they were last season. They are unquestionably better.

The Raiders cleared house earlier this offseason, firing Pete Carroll and nearly all of his coaching staff. Woods was one of the few coaches to return to the Raiders, and for good reason. He has coached multiple stints with the Raiders over the past decade or so and is well-respected.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Woods' return, along with Rob Leonard, now the team's defensive coordinator, gives the Raiders a small sense of familiarity on a team that is largely looking to get away from what is familiar. Las Vegas has upgraded its defense at every position group, which should significantly help its cornerbacks.

The Raiders will likely need several more seasons to be able to fully turn around their group of cornerbacks. However, this season will be pivotal for them to do so. Las Vegas' front office will likely approach its group of corners similarly to how it approaches its group of wide receivers.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

As the Raiders look to move on from a disappointing past few seasons, finally fixing their group of cornerbacks, or finally taking legitimate steps to do so, is a start. Las Vegas' revamp of its cornerback group and defensive backfield as a whole is well underway.

Woods is the right man to oversee the group.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) before the game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stokes noted how happy he is about Woods' return, as the Raiders have few sources of continuity left. Las Vegas looks like a new team across the board, even among the group of defensive backs Woods oversees. His presence is underrated and valuable.

“It’s been good. Joe [Woods] is out there just showing what type of person he is, showing what type of install that he wants to do, the techniques that he wants to do, and all that stuff. It's been a good little feel, and I really can't wait to see how Joe is going to continue to grow, because Joe is a great coach,” Stokes said.