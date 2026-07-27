5 Most Important Storylines Entering Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has had its moments. Between hiring Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff and making roster additions, Las Vegas' front office did a solid job this offseason, crafting arguably the best offseason of any team in the league. It was desperately needed.

After losing nearly 30 games in the past two seasons, the Raiders finally accepted that a full rebuild was needed and started the process. It took Las Vegas many years to dig itself into the hole that led to the past two seasons. It will take time , but the Raiders hope to expedite their escape from that hole.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, it is fair to believe they will, given only what they have done recently. Las Vegas will have plenty of competition during its 17-game season, yet they are their main competition. Based on their moves this offseason, they should at least be better than they were last season.

Organized Team Activities and mandatory minicamp left clues about where the Raiders have improved and what areas they are still looking to improve. However, training camp is much different than walkthrough practices early in the offseason.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We're an improved team. Our guys have taken the coaching. They're doing everything we ask them to do. I definitely see an improvement from where we started, and this time of year, you can kind of get lulled to sleep when the pads aren't on. So, what team that we're going to become, we'll find out come training camp when we put pads on,” Kubiak said earlier this offseason.

“There's so many guys that are maybe doing great right now that will disappear come the fall. There's so many guys that you maybe not notice as much, but all of a sudden, whether it's a running back or an offensive lineman or defensive lineman, now that guy really shows his value."

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A general overallview of Las Vegas Raiders training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“So, you get what you can out of this time of year, and then the real evaluation comes with those 11 practices before we play that first preseason game."

Las Vegas has the pieces to field a more competitive team than in recent years, but that will largely be determined by how well training camp goes over the next few weeks. Below are the top five most important storylines facing the Raiders as they enter training camp, in no particular order.

How Much Progress Has the Raiders' Offense Made This Offseason?

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems nearly impossible that the Raiders have not improved from the team that allowed the most sacks, had the league leader in interceptions thrown, and finished with the fewest rushing yards of any team. Yet what the Raiders' offense will look like remains a mystery entering training camp.

Gaining more of an idea of what Kubiak's offense will look like is one of the top storylines for Las Vegas. However, Kubiak will likely keep many of their offensive plans under wraps even during camp, as it will be a competitive advantage for Las Vegas during the early part of the season.

Development of the Raiders' Defensive Backfield

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas retained cornerback Eric Stokes earlier this offseason, which was a significant move. The veteran was the leader of the Raiders' young group of cornerbacks last season. They are banking on him taking on that role even more so this season, while continuing to play at a high level.

Still, all eyes will be on the Raiders' cornerbacks, as the position group is undoubtedly the biggest question mark entering training camp. Las Vegas believes second-year corner Darien Porter will take the next step, and veteran Taron Johnson will solidify his position.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) warm up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This would allow the Raiders' coaching staff to devote more energy to developing the four rookie defensive backs Las Vegas drafted this offseason. As the Raiders look to rebuild over the next few seasons, cornerback will be a position that could see a decent amount of turnover.

However, training camp gives many of the defensive backs on the roster a chance to show a new coaching staff they are worth further investment. The Raiders could use contributions from every corner of the roster. It starts in training camp .

The Implementation of Rob Leonard's New Defense

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' offense changed, but not nearly as much as the defense did. The Raiders' defense will now be led by Rob Leonard, who spent the past three seasons as the team's defensive line coach. Training camp will allow Leonard a chance to see what he has to work with.

Camp will give Leonard a chance not only to implement a new defense altogether as they transition to a 3-4 base defense, but also to lay the foundation for a new mentality and style of play for the unit. Leonard recently shared his thoughts on the process.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Style of play, man. I'm going to coach the defense like I coach the D-line. I still do the same things I do. Not going one-for-one, attacking the ball, effort in pursuit. We start there, but that's always got to stick out, and a product on the field that you know what it looks like. Klint [Kubiak] always talks about our silent tape,” Leonard said.

“I always feel like if my wife can point it out, like, 'Hey, that's a good job,' everybody knows what it should look like, but today, the theme was clean operation, great substitution, great communication, aligned with the speed brakes, like all those little things outside of the scheme are how things come to life, and that's been fun to see."

Figuring Out What “By Committee” Means for Kubiak’s Group of Wide Receivers

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Jalen Nailor (9) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas added Jalen Nailor this offseason to help lead a questionable group of wide receivers. The talent is not in doubt: Nailor, Tre Tucker, and others have the potential to be serviceable, but Las Vegas does not have many, if any, proven high-level wide receivers.

That was by design for Kubiak and the Raiders, who made it clear they would take this approach. What that will look like, and how successful that can be in reality, will be a notable storyline to keep an eye on in camp.

Nakobe Dean

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dean was one of the Raiders' biggest additions this offseason. Technically, he was one of the biggest additions they have made in many offseasons. How Dean and Quay Walker impact the defense has to rank near the top of the list of storylines facing the Raiders during training camp.