Raiders Defensive Line Has Lots To Prove in 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to make a big step forward in 2026 after selecting Fernando Mendoza with the top pick in the NFL Draft. The roster heading into offseason training activities is set, with the offense becoming the most intriguing aspect of the team.

Intriguing is a new word in the Raiders' vocabulary as they have gone from being a franchise with little direction to one with a clear sense of what they want to accomplish under head coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek. Everything from the Mendoza-Kirk Cousins debate to how the run game evolves under Kubiak will be heavily discussed.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, one of the more intriguing things Las Vegas didn't do was address the interior defensive line early, waiting until the seventh round to select Brandon Cleveland. It's giving Raider Nation something to ponder as to why they didn't address the area, which makes this unit one with much to prove in 2026.

Talent Intrigue Suggests Trust in the Current Defensive Line Structure

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard takes over the role after spending the past handful of years as a position coach on defense or the defensive run game coordinator. Leonard also has experience coaching under Mike McDonald from his days in Baltimore, which suggests a uniquely structured front for the Raiders. The lack of major additions upfront suggests Leonard believes in this current group, signaling continuity and trust at the position.

Top undrafted free agent from last season, Jonah Laulu, along with Thomas Booker and Adam Butler, are the expected starters heading into training activities and camp this summer. Tonka Hemingway, J.J. Pegues, Brodric Martin, and Cleveland offer the Raiders depth in the interior, and it's a group that could stabilize as Laulu progresses into a disruptive player. The fact that Spytek didn't make significant additions to this group is telling in the trust of this group's current structure.

Despite Intrigue, the Raiders Still Need To Answer Questions Up Front

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) exits the field after the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

At full strength, at their best, the Raiders' defensive line is an average unit. There are consistency concerns around this group from last season, and it all seems to come down to whether Laulu becomes a terrific player this upcoming campaign.

I'm not particularly a fan of this defensive line with the lack of high-end talents, but sometimes you have to instill confidence in the brain trust, like Spytek and Leonard, to put this unit and its players in a position to thrive.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Raiders' depth can continue to provide a steady rotation at defensive tackle, and Leonard's coaching makes it a viable group, this would quickly become the best-case scenario for Las Vegas at interior defensive tackle. However, that is a big "if" ahead of OTAs.