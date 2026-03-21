3 Second-Year Raiders Who Need a Big Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders were the epitome of dysfunction in 2025, but their draft class proved to have some gems along with some question marks. Here are three Raiders who need a big offseason as Klint Kubiak looks to turn the franchise around as quickly as possible.

Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty might be the biggest disappointment of the Raiders' 2025 season and it wasn't even his fault. From changing his stance to a lack of touches, Jeanty's production and development was hampered from the start. However, with Fernando Mendoza expected to be the future of the franchise, the Raiders rushing attack must carry the load in 2026.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; CBS Sports reporter Tiffany Blackmon interviews Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Tyler Linderbaum and Conner Heyward set to lead the way, Jeanty will have the scheme and personnel to have a breakout season. It will be much needed as the Kansas City Chiefs have signed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, the Los Angeles Chargers are building their offense around Omarion Hampton, and the Denver Broncos are set to run it back with R.J. Harvey and J.K Dobbins.

The Raiders go as far as Jeanty takes them.

Jack Bech

Another player subjected to a horrific development plan, the Raiders had a vision for Bech and failed to execute it on every level. This is a top 60 pick, and yet Bech had 224 yards in 2025. This is the same division that has produced rookie 1,000-yard receivers time and time again.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) makes a reception as Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) defends during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Now in a new scheme, will Bech finally find his footing or is it time to send him on his way? If Bech wants to continue with the Raiders, he will have to put together a physical body of work this offseason.

If Kubiak's scheme is to work, he'll need a receiver who can get open within moments of the snap. Bech appears to potentially be that guy.

Tonka Hemingway

Hemingway had his moments last season and finished tied for fourth in rookie sacks. Hemingway does a lot of things right and he controls what he can control. It's time for the Raiders to up his play time but only Hemingway can prove he is deserving of it.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball as Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) makes a tackle during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

With a full offseason to improve after spending last offseason preparing for the draft, if Hemingway can take that step up physically, he could establish himself as the force the Raiders hoped Christian Wilkins would be. While only a second-year player, this could be the season he proves he deserves Wilkins' level of pay.