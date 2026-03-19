Three Reasons The Raiders Should Pursue A.J. Brown Trade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Las Vegas Raiders have been spenders in free agency as the organization tries to turn a new leaf with Klint Kubiak at the helm. It's expected that the Raiders will select Fernando Mendoza, and since the franchise has yet to find a WR1 for the season, disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown could fit the mold.

Brown was involved in trade talks and could become available again come June 1st. Here are three reasons why the Raiders should consider a massive push to acquire Brown.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Mendoza's Best Friend

Brown wants the football. Good. What do you call a WR1 that doesn't demand constant targets? A WR2 and the Raiders have plenty of those. Brown is the type of receiver that a franchise builds around. He's the type of receiver that wins championships. I don't care how outrageous this sounds, I genuinely believe Brown is on the Jerry Rice/ Michael Irvin level of receivers a franchise builds around.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Consistent performers, relentless workers, passionate professionals, and big-time contributors in big-time moments. Mendoza will need that, especially on third down. The Raiders will manufacture the targets Brown desires. It's the perfect pairing, especially after signing Tyler Linderbaum.

Mendoza will have the time to push the ball and Brown wants the targets.

2. Winning Cultures Need Winners

The whole point of a coaching change is to win. Brown is a winner. He won with Tennessee and Philadelphia, and in recent years, neither side has done much winning without him. Brown is a fiery guy, that's a needed trait, especially on offense.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There has to be that guy who can be an instant ignition for the offense, especially as they bog down through the season. Brown can make any catch at any time, and Mendoza proved he can put the ball on the money in the clutch...at least at the collegiate level.

3. Doesn't Hurt The Raiders Long-Term

In order to get Brown, the Raiders and the Eagles would have to wait until after the draft due to cap reasons. This means that the draft capital needed to make a move would come from the 2027 draft, allowing the Raiders to maximize their roster in the interim.

Brown would be joining Eagles teammate Nakobe Dean and Thomas Booker, plus Dean is a Georgia grad so that would link Brown to Quay Walker, Brock Bowers, and others, creating an easy pathway for Brown to find a comfortable home in the locker room.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images