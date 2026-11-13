3 Things Fernando Mendoza Can't Control in First Raiders Start

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to finally take the field with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza leading the way. After a long wait, Las Vegas will roll out what they hope will be their last starting quarterback for many seasons to come. First, the Raiders must get through Sunday.

The Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks will present its fair share of challenges. Las Vegas will need to execute at a high level and hope the ball bounces their way a time or two.

Below are three things the Raiders' rookie quarterback cannot control in his very first start, or in general, for that matter.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Offensive Line

Las Vegas' offensive line has struggled to open up running lanes this season. Overall, the unit has done relatively well by many statistical measures. Still, the offensive line has spent the past few months working with Kirk Cousins under center; there will naturally be a few hiccups along the way.

If the Raiders' offensive line continues to pass block well and improves their run blocking, Las Vegas quietly has a chance to surprise the Seahawks on Sunday. If the line does not play well, Mendoza, like any quarterback in the league, will also struggle.

The offensive line has its deficiencies, but it probably deserves more credit overall than it has received this season. Some would likely be shocked by how well the unit has graded through nine games. The unit likely ranked even higher before last Sunday's loss.

No matter how the unit performs, it is not on Mendoza. If anything, it is the other way around. Las Vegas' offensive line must protect its rookie quarterback even better than it did for Cousins. Mendoza's mobility should bode well for the unit too, should he use it when possible.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ground Game

Through the first half, Las Vegas is once again one of the league's worst rushing teams. They are nine games away from that being the case for the fourth straight season. The Raiders' inability to run the ball has hurt the offense and the team as a whole, especially Las Vegas' defense.

In their five losses, the Raiders' offense has been unable to sustain drives, let alone score points, while the game was still competitive. A large part of the reason the offense has struggled is that they can't run the ball. This will eventually negatively impact Mendoza, likely as soon as Sunday.

That problem has plagued the Raiders long before Mendoza or any of the coaches and running backs on the roster arrived.

It would be unreasonable to expect Las Vegas to magically run the ball well consistently simply because Mendoza is starting. If the Raiders cannot get their ground game going, at least marginally better than it has been in the season's first nine games, Mendoza will have a tall task.

The Raiders must get their ground game going on Sunday against the Seahawks, even if that means Mendoza adding two or three runs. Running the ball with Mendoza would give future opposing defenses a legitimate concern that has not been there this season.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Defense

In their losses, Las Vegas' defense has failed to play well, and it has been glaringly bad. However, in their wins, the Raiders' defense has shone. The unit has forced the fourth-most turnovers of any defense in the league this season. That is what Mendoza and the Raiders will need on Sunday.

At the very least, Las Vegas' defense has to keep the Seahawks from scoring touchdowns and hope Mendoza finds a rhythm. The unit cannot afford to fall behind early and hope the rookie can beat a Seahawks defense that is playing with a big lead, as has been the case for the Raiders this season.

Regardless of how well the Raiders' defense plays on Sunday, their performance is not on Mendoza, nor is it the rookie's responsibility to compensate should Las Vegas' defense underperform in Week 10.

That said, even though the Seahawks are the better team, I am interested to see how the Raiders' defense responds if Mendoza gets the offense going in the first half. Las Vegas' defense plays better when they know their teammates on offense have their back with points and long drives.