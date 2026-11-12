Analyzing Raiders Under the Microscope Ahead of Week 10

The Las Vegas Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks is one of their most important games over the last several seasons. After finishing 3-14 last season, Las Vegas landed the No. 1 overall pick for only the second time in franchise history.

Fast forward a few months, four wins, five losses, and here we are, with the Raiders technically still in the hunt for a playoff spot halfway through the season, which makes this week's happenings even more important.

The Raiders enter Week 10 with a significant change at a significant position. They may also shuffle players around multiple position groups on both sides of the ball heading into Sunday. Several positions will be under the microscope for Las Vegas on Sunday.

HC Klint Kubiak

Among other reasons, Klint Kubiak was hired because of his ability to lead an offense in today's NFL. With Mendoza finally taking over after having extra time to prepare, all eyes will be on how fluid Las Vegas' offense looks with Mendoza under center.

Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko have called solid games together this season. They will now do so with a quarterback who has the skill set to help run the offense more efficiently and productively. Sunday will be interesting, to say the least.

Las Vegas has a quarterback in Mendoza, tasked with leading the organization forward. Starting Sunday, how well he and Kubiak work together will essentially put both under the microscope.

"I'm very comfortable running our playbook with Fernando [Mendoza]. He’s been through every situation that Kirk [Cousins] has been through in training camp and during OTAs. He just hasn’t had the game reps, but we’re not going to ask him to do anything that we haven’t done in practice."

QB Fernando Mendoza

After years of subpar quarterback play, the Raiders used the No. 1 pick on Mendoza. Then, he sat behind Cousins for the first half of his rookie season. With Cousins gone, the rookie now steps forward to lead the way.

He is the No. 1 overall draft pick playing the most critical position on the field, and a position Las Vegas has been unable to solidify for many years now. No player will be under more of a microscope on Sunday than Mendoza, if for no other reason, to see what he looks like in a meaningful game.

"The coaching staff and I, and personnel staff, we’ve watched, I would say, I’ve watched a good amount of film so far in my routine, especially a routine that I’ve modeled, whether it’s Coach [Andrew] Janocko, Coach [Mike] Sullivan, Coach [Klint] Kubiak, ones that they’ve recommended, and also taking from Kirk [Cousins]’s and Aidan [O’Connell]’s past processes,” Mendoza said on Wednesday when asked about his preparation for Sunday's game.

“And so, we’ve been doing the same process every week. So, continue on keeping the same thing and keeping the main thing the main thing, which is the process. They’re a very impressive team. They’re one of the best defenses in the league, so it’s going to be a great challenge. I’m excited to do my 1/11th out there.”

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) tackles San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) after a reception during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Defensive Backfield

Mendoza's supporting cast will be important on Sunday, on both sides of the ball. Kubiak and the coaching staff will do what they can to get Mendoza ready. However, Mendoza and the Raiders' offense will need their teammates on defense to turn things around quickly.

The unit needs only a few more stops than they haven't been getting. Las Vegas' defense must get off the field on third down. Stopping the run will naturally be the Raiders' defensive focus heading into the game. Yet they will need their defensive backfield to play significantly better.

The Raiders do not want to get into a shootout with their rookie quarterback in his first start. The Seahawks will also be without their starting quarterback, which should make life a little easier for the defense. Or it could make things more difficult, as they would have less information on the player.

Regardless, the Raiders need their defensive backs to step up this Sunday. A few extra pass breakups can change a game. If the defense can get off the field and give Mendoza a couple of extra possessions, the rookie will have even more breathing room in his first start.