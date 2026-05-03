Why Las Vegas Raiders Should Trade for A.J. Brown

A new era of Las Vegas Raiders football is underway.

As the team works through the rookie minicamp, they are getting their first look at No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the future of the organization, and the man the franchise believes can lead them to their first Super Bowl victory since Ronald Reagan was sitting in the Oval Office. These are exciting times for a Raiders team that is undergoing an intriguing rebuild.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

General manager John Spytek continues to raise the floor and competition levels within the roster, a great sign of progress for any franchise. However, there is one missing element that I believe Mendoza and the offense are missing, outside of a sturdy offensive line: a true No. 1 wide receiver, which they can solve with one massive move for the Philadelphia Eagles' All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Why the Raiders Could (and Should) Trade for Brown

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (right) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I have seen a fair share of franchises throughout the NFL fumble with their young quarterback on a rookie contract, failing to put him on a proper path for success with strong environments and coaching staffs. Yes, it does take time for a Sam Darnold or a Baker Mayfield to find their way in the league, but that should not be the norm, ever.

It took the Carolina Panthers until Bryce Young's third season to give him a No. 1 wide receiver in Tetairoa McMillan, who the Raiders could've used last season. I'm not here to talk about whether or not Ashton Jeanty was the right pick at No. 6 overall last year; surrounding your franchise quarterback with top playmakers is important for team success, however. Trading for A.J. Brown would go a long way in doing that.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots are reportedly the likely destination for Brown. What if the Raiders were able to come in and send a 2027 first-round choice, a 2027 fourth-round pick, and a 2028 second-round selection to land Brown? They have the cap space to do it if they so please, with over $25 million in the bank.

I may get obliterated online for my trade proposal. Frankly, we have seen deals that go against the norm for draft asset capital in trades, so nothing should be out of the question. Regardless, Brown would make the case for being the best player on the roster with Maxx Crosby and Brock Bowers, showcasing a vertical game skill set and prowess as both a pass-catcher and YAC player, making him one of the best in the game.

Spytek’s Approach Is Commendable, Even if Brown Addition Accelerates the Timeline

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

I'm not a fan of the Raiders' current wide receiver corps, which is a key reason for this trade push and proposal. However, I do understand that Spytek is working to a timetable to thoroughly build the roster in his vision, and, in all fairness, the 2027 NFL Draft class at wideout looks amazing at the moment. If Spytek and Las Vegas sit tight, no one should fault them at all.

Even so, Mendoza having an elite playmaker at wide receiver in Brown and tight end in Bowers would be exciting to watch and to even think about, potentially accelerating the Raiders' chances of not just doubling their win total, but being in legitimate playoff contention off the addition alone.