5 Must-Win Matchups for Raiders in 2026

After winning three games in 2023 and four games in 2025, the Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2026 season with no pressure to win a certain number of games. They also have one of the toughest schedules in any team the National Football League this season.

Even with a difficult schedule, it would be fair to expect the new-look Raiders to win at least four games this upcoming season. Technically, it would be more than fair to expect them to win five or six games in 2026, nearly matching their combined win total from 2025 and 2026.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Week 8 vs. the New York Jets

There are few teams in the league that are for sure worse than the rebuilding Raiders. Considering how things have gone in Las Vegas over the past few seasons, the Raiders are in no position to look down on or assume a win against other teams around the league.

However, if there were one team the Raiders would have the right to do so against, it is the New York Jets. Not only are the Jets not a good team, but they are also clearly worse than the Raiders. There are no guarantees in the NFL, but Las Vegas' matchup against the Jets.

Nov 12, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It has been some time since the Raiders could comfortably be assumed to be the better team. However, their Week 8 game against the Jets is an absolute must-win for the Raiders. Anything can happen at any time in the league, but Las Vegas must beat the Jets.

Week 3 vs. the New Orleans Saints

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) catches a touchdown pass against New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (14) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' early-season slate gives them a chance to start the season strong, but it also provides potential pitfalls. The Raiders are set to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the season. The Saints have improved, but they are one of the most beatable teams on the Raiders' schedule .

The Raiders cannot afford to lose to teams they can beat, as they have plenty of matchups against teams they have little realistic chances of beating.

Week 16 vs. Tennessee Titans

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

As bad as the Raiders were last season, they still found a way to beat the Tennessee Titans. Las Vegas has improved and likely done so at a higher rate than the Titans have this offseason. Expecting Klint Kubiak's Raiders to beat the Titans is fair, given their offseason moves.

Las Vegas' matchups against the Titans and Jets are two games they must absolutely win. Losing to either of those two teams seems hard to imagine.

Week 4 vs. Chiefs

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) during a kick return in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders were gifted an early-season home matchup against the New England Patriots. It is a gift because the game is at home, and Patrick Mahomes will likely still be on the mend that early in the season. This evens the playing ground significantly. No Mahomes makes the Chiefs beatable.

Las Vegas' matchup against the Chiefs gives the Raiders a chance of starting the season off on a roll.

Either One of Their Two Matchups vs. Broncos

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders went two full seasons without a win in the AFC West. Specifically, their losses to the Broncos were proof that Las Vegas is not that far off. Although the Raiders have gone 0-4 against Denver since the 2024 season, they have played them tough in Denver.

It does not matter which one, but the Raiders cannot lose both games to the Broncos this season. They must find a way to win one of those games. They have improved their coaching staff and roster too much to get swept by the Broncos or any other team in the division.