Raiders 53-Man Roster Tracker: Breaking Down Every Position

After a productive training camp and preseason, the Las Vegas Raiders trimmed their roster down ahead of Sunday afternoon's deadline.

Below are a few thoughts on Las Vegas' initial 53-man roster.

Initial 53-Man Roster: Offense

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins Fernando Mendoza Aidan O’Connell

Analysis: The Raiders keeping three quarterbacks makes sense, as each quarterback provides something Las Vegas needs, or may need in the future. Cousins will get the 2026 season started, with Mendoza and O'Connell ready to step in if needed.

Mendoza needs further work . The longer Cousins can stay healthy and play well, the better. The supporting cast around Las Vegas' group of quarterbacks will be critical as well.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs

Ashton Jeanty Dylan Laube Mike Washington Jr.

Analysis: Las Vegas will likely add another couple of running backs to their practice squad. However, the fact that they kept only three running backs confirms that Jeanty's injury will not keep him out for an extended period, that they have an extreme amount of trust in Washington, or both.

This also raises the question of how much Las Vegas plans on having Laube return punts and kicks while Jeanty is away. In theory, there should not be many returns for Laube in general, but with Jeanty out, every snap each back takes counts, and they add up quickly.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Dylan Laube (23) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) wait to take the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fullback

Connor Heyward

Analysis: Heyward does his job well.

Offensive Line

Kolton Miller Atonio Mafi Caleb Rogers Jackson Powers-Johnson Tyler Linderbaum Spencer Burford Trey Zuhn III DJ Glaze Charles Grant

Analysis: Las Vegas settled on the best nine linemen on their roster. Considering how bare the position group was entering the offseason and the roster changes the position had already undergone, this grouping is the best they could have done with the players they had to work with.

The Raiders' front office is understandably depending on Linderbaum to impact much more along the offensive line than just the center position.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) prepares to enter the field against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

Brock Bowers Michael Mayer Ian Thomas

Analysis: As with running back, the Raiders are likely to add another tight end or two to the practice squad. However, Bowers, Mayer, and Thomas provide enough of what Kubiak is looking for at tight end to only keep three on the active roster.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers

Jack Bech Dont’e Thornton Jr. Malik Benson Jalen Nailor Tre Tucker Dareke Young

Analysis: Along with the offensive line and cornerback, Las Vegas' group of wide receivers will enter the regular season with no shortage of questions surrounding the unit. Kubiak said near the end of the preseason that he was still looking for players within the unit to step up.

Although the Raiders will approach the receiver position by committee, they still need each individual player to do their part.

Initial 53-Man Roster: Defense

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Tommy Eichenberg Quay Walker Cody Lindeberg Nakobe Dean

Analysis: The switch to a 3-4 defense allows the Raiders to trim their group of linebackers down to four. However, it is still a top-heavy group, led by Walker and Dean. Those two will upgrade the unit to a level much higher than it was last season. Yet, if either gets injured, it could be a problem.

Lindenberg will be serviceable in a reserve role and will see playing time on special teams as well. However, it must be noted that losing Walker for an extended amount of time would be high on the list of potential worst-case scenarios for the 2026 Raiders.

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) stretches during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks

Taron Johnson Jermod McCoy Darien Porter Hezekiah Masses Decamerion Richardson Eric Stokes

Analysis: This is the position group that faces the most questions heading into the regular season. How well Las Vegas' group of cornerbacks is able to play behind a revamped defensive line and linebackers will play a significant role in the team's success, or lack thereof, this season.

Although the Raiders will depend heavily on Stokes, Johnson, and Porter, they will need Richardson, Masses, and McCoy to continue to develop. All six cornerbacks will see plenty of action early and often. The Raiders will technically start the season thin at the position.

Defensive Linemen

Adam Butler Maxx Crosby Kwity Paye Tonka Hemingway Thomas Booker IV Folorunso Fatukasi JJ Pegues Patrick Johnson Malcolm Koonce Jonah Laulu

Analysis: The defensive line is the Raiders' deepest position group. Defensive coordinator Rob Leonard should not hesitate to rotate his interior defensive linemen at will, especially early in the season.

Safeties

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Pola-Mao Jeremy Chinn Tristin McCollum Dalton Johnson Treydan Stukes

Analysis: How the Raiders will go about playing their safeties this season remains to be seen, but in terms of roster-building, these five safeties were the best Las Vegas had to choose from. Chinn and Pola-Mao will lead the way, but the Raiders' young safeties around are bound to contribute.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders placekicker Matt Gay (14) watches the ball after missing a fifty-four yard field goal attempt against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams

Kicker, Matt Gay Punter, AJ Cole Long Snapper, Alex Ward

Analysis: Gay won the kicking job by a wide margin. Cole is one of the best punters in the league, and Ward earned the coaching staff's trust throughout the preseason.