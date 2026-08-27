One Concern Raiders Haven’t Solved Yet (and How To Fix It)

It has been a summer of change for the Las Vegas Raiders. As they enter their final preseason game, much remains to be decided. Cut-down day is just days away. Klint Kubiak and his staff are set to make the most significant decisions yet as they prepare to trim their roster to 53 players.

Las Vegas' preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers is unlikely to reveal much beyond what they have already shown through training camp and the first two preseason games. Not only is Week 1 approaching, but the Raiders also play the 49ers during the regular season.

Las Vegas may not show much and could very well plan to use Thursday as a smokescreen for the regular-season matchup. There is a chance the Raiders can use the final preseason game to try plays and concepts they have no plans to use against the 49ers down the road.

This means what the Raiders show on Thursday may not be indicative of what to expect in the regular season but could still be productive overall. What Las Vegas has shown throughout training camp and the first two preseason games has shed light on how far they have come and how far they have to go.

Raiders general manager John Spytek and the front office spent the offseason adding quality talent on both sides of the ball, along with nearly an entirely new coaching staff. Las Vegas' offseason programs and practices have been about meshing those many new parts.

The coaching and roster changes the Raiders have made over the past few months have quickly improved them from the team that won seven games over the past two seasons combined. Yet both of their first two preseason games confirmed areas of growth on both sides of the ball.

Undeniable Improvements

This offseason, the Raiders used their league-leading cap space in free agency and their 10 draft picks to add solid waves of veteran talent and talented draft picks. Las Vegas added nearly 20 players between free agency and the draft, many of whom will contribute in 2026.

Las Vegas' solid mix of youthful talent and proven veterans is exactly what the roster needed coming off their 4-13 campaign in 2025. The Raiders' first-year head coach is eager to get to work with both, but is especially looking forward to helping bring along Las Vegas' slew of young players.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands off to Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I know Spy [John Spytek] did a great job with the draft. We got some young, hungry guys that are going to help us play this whole season and beyond. It's always fun to coach all ages, but especially to have an imprint on a young man and help him grow, that's what's fun about coaching."

While the improvements the Raiders have made are undeniable, the needs they still have are a well.

Undeniable Needs

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches the ball during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It must be remembered that the Raiders are in the first year of rebuilding a roster that bottomed out last season after years of making the wrong coaching staff and roster moves. Everything the Raiders did right this season is what they have been doing wrong for a decade.

The Raiders' roster rebuild will take time. Some of their remaining roster needs were on display in the first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. That game is the best idea of what the Raiders will be in 2026. It was a limited sample size, but Kubiak and his staff would prefer it that way.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas has two primary concerns that they have not solved yet. They need additional bodies and cohesion within their defensive backfield, and they still have unanswered questions along their starting and reserve offensive lines. If they can assemble serviceable groups at both, they are set.

The roster still needs additional talent to address the remaining holes at multiple positions, but for the most part, Las Vegas is all but done adding players. Kubiak knows that with the Raiders having just weeks before the start of the regular season, development is how they will address those issues.

“We have experience as coaches on developing guys when they're not starting a game if they don't start a game. So, it's staying early, leaving late. It's using some technological tools at your disposal,” Kubiak said.

“You can build in young guy reps into your practices. There are things you can do. It's never as good as getting all the reps in practice, but you do the best you can with what you got."