Addressing Raiders Key Needs Right Before Draft Night

Between hiring one of the best coaching candidates available this offseason and a solid start to free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have had one of the best offseasons of any team in the National Football League. They look to continue on that trajectory with a strong draft haul this week.

Las Vegas has reason to be cautiously optimistic heading into the 2026 season, but they need a productive draft to make that optimism legitimate. The Raiders have made tangible progress on what was one of the worst rosters in the league in 2025. They hope 2026 is much better than 2025.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Trending Up

Las Vegas has already done a solid job addressing the roster's most significant needs. The Raiders front office added veteran linebackers, offensive linemen, and wide receivers. However, they have noticeably not done much to address their defensive backfield, despite the unit needing help.

The Raiders enter the draft with far fewer needs than they entered the offseason with. Still, they must put together a strong draft haul to take the next step. The NFL Draft gives them a chance to improve their defensive backfield. Raiders general manager John Spytek explained:

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during a television timeout against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

“I think we have three safeties in the roster right now too, so it's just a math equation right there. We need a few more. I think it's a good safety class. And from top to bottom, I mean there's some guys that you would expect probably to go in one and all the way through to day three, there's some quality players there,” Spytek said.

“And I think historically, if you look for the right things and you find the right guy, that's a spot where you can find quality players maybe later in the draft, maybe there's some teams that don't value as much. But overall, obviously it's something we've got to attack, and I'm glad the class looks the way it does."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

More Depth Needed

As is the case at many other positions, the Raiders sorely need depth at the cornerback position. However, they do not just need depth at safety; they need quality depth. The position group already has glaring holes behind its starting safeties. Head coach Klint Kubiak agrees with Spytek.

"I think we've got to get deeper. It's a good draft for that position. I think we've got three guys that we're working with right now. We've got to continue to build that depth,” Kubiak said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders aggressively made changes to every level of their defense this season, except at cornerback and safety. Considering how much help both position groups need, it seems unlikely that it was an accident or that the Raiders lack a plan to address the unit.

Las Vegas will enter the NFL Draft with 10 total picks and could add more via a trade. Regardless of what they do, it seems highly unlikely they leave the draft without at least one safety and one cornerback to help add depth to their defensive backfield.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' improved pass rush should help its defensive backfield not have to cover for as long as they would have last season. However, opposing teams will do all they can to attack a defense's weakness, and the Raiders' defensive backfield is now officially their most significant weakness.

As the Raiders look to improve meticulously, there is no way they can do so without making at least a somewhat sizeable investment in their defensive backfield. The NFL Draft is the perfect opportunity for them to do so. It will take years to fully revamp the defensive backfield. They should start now.

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs with the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images