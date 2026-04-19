What Happens if Raiders Trade Down? Mapping Realistic Scenarios

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter the NFL Draft with 10 picks, and one of them has already been figured out. After drafting quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders have nine more opportunities to improve their roster. Las Vegas must assemble a solid draft class by addressing multiple positions.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders' Options

The Raiders have two primary options should they decide to trade down in the 2026 draft. The No. 36 pick would yield the best return, as it is the second-highest the Raiders have and is only four picks outside the first round. Las Vegas could haul in multiple picks in return.

Las Vegas could trade the No. 36 pick, which would likely be a swapping of their second-round pick with another team, and the Raiders would recoup additional picks. This is realistic with the No. 36 pick, but it must also be noted that Las Vegas could trade up from the No. 36 pick, too. It works both ways.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If the Raiders were able to add a third-round pick or two in this year's draft, or a third-round pick and potentially multiple fourth-round picks, that may be worth the Raiders' consideration. They already have three picks in the fourth round. Multiple picks in the third and fourth rounds would be nice.

Raiders general manager John Spytek is known for preferring more draft picks. Trading back from the No. 36 pick to late in the second round, and adding multiple picks in the third and fourth rounds would give the Raiders a chance to make significant progress in their roster overhaul.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What the Raiders Want and Need

Las Vegas needs depth; trading their second-round pick could allow them to add multiple players who could serve as solid depth pieces in Klint Kubiak's first season. This would help put the Raiders ahead of schedule in their goal of rebuilding their roster and help expedite development.

If Las Vegas could trade back and add multiple picks, it would have five or six draft picks in the third and fourth rounds alone. They could comfortably add multiple offensive linemen and cornerbacks. After a productive start to free agency, adding another five or six players would be huge in the long run.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Trading back should be a legitimate conversation for the Raiders with the No. 36 pick in the draft. This will depend on the Raiders' scouting department, the weight they place on draft positions, and their roster needs. Regardless, adding additional picks would help them gut the roster faster.

The Raiders' roster must be rebuilt from the ground up. With 10 picks already in hand, Las Vegas could have even more before the draft is over. Spytek knows what kind of player he is looking for. Having more opportunities to add those kinds of players must be on Spytek's mind entering the draft.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against the Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

“They've got to love football. They need to be great teammates. It's really something that is important to Klint [Kubiak] and to myself and to really all of us up here is being a great player, person, teammate to the guy next to you; disciplined, accountable,” Spytek said at the team's pre-draft press conference.

“I mean, a lot of the buzzwords, and a passion to play for the Raiders. I think one of the really cool things about free agency that we just saw is that we had a lot of people that wanted to come here, a lot of really good players that were playing in good programs, that sought us out and wanted to be a Raider, and through the draft process, we certainly felt that this year too."

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images