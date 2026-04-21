1 Key Issue NFL Draft Can Fix for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have several reasons to look forward to the 2026 season, none more notable than the NFL Draft. Las Vegas looks to pair a solid draft with a strong start in free agency. After adding multiple proven veterans from around the league, they will now add young talent.

The 2026 draft is one of the most important drafts the Raiders have had since at least the 2020 offseason, if not longer. Las Vegas must reel in a quality group of players.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders' Depth

Las Vegas has suffered from a lack of talent and depth. The Raiders have had some of the best talent in the National Football League at several positions. However, behind those players, and at other positions, the Raiders have lacked depth, and it has cost them dearly.

The Raiders' lack of depth has arguably been one of the most significant reasons for their struggles over the past two seasons. Raiders general manager John Spytek recently explained how this year's draft is deep with talent at positions Las Vegas needs additional help at, including safety.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think you always want to talk about the depth of the draft class. I mean, it usually takes a couple years to really figure that out, but I will say that it does feel the safety group has been mentioned,” Spytek said.

“It feels like it's a good safety group, but there's a good group of offensive linemen, there's a good group of receivers, there's some position groups that are pretty deep in the class. There's players that should have opportunity all through the draft. So, there's good players this year for sure."

Apr 25, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; (L-R) Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek during a news conference introducing Ashton Jeanty as the first round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Raiders Roster

Las Vegas still needs additional talent and depth, primarily at safety and cornerback. The Raiders must find a way to add to both positions in the draft. It seems hard to believe that both position groups will not be addressed with the 10 picks the Raiders have at their disposal this weekend.

As the Raiders continue to build out their roster, finding the right players to add via the draft will be a critical component of the process. Years of bad draft picks and failed free-agent moves finally caught up with the Raiders over the past two seasons, leading to nearly 30 losses in that span.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are rebuilding their roster essentially from the ground up, as it needs to be completely reconstructed. This will take several offseasons filled with the right moves. Their moves in free agency this offseason were a solid start. Now, they must have a similarly productive draft.

Spytek knows just how important this draft, and every draft, is towards Las Vegas' ultimate goal of producing a team that can compete at a high level consistently. The Raiders must produce a strong draft haul, then repeat the process next offseason and beyond.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“That's kind of the chess match of all of it, like the team-building part of it. So, we're working through that right now, and we'll figure that out. But I mean, you can pass in free agency thinking you're going to get one in the draft and then leave a massive hole on your roster, too. So, we'll come up with a strategy and attack it the best we can," Spytek said.

As the Raiders inch closer to what should be a foundational draft, they must do so with the intention of adding as much depth as possible. Las Vegas is relatively set at its starting positions, but its group of reserves, at nearly every position, could use more help. The draft is the place to get it.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images