After Tough Road Loss, Raiders' Kubiak Still Maintains Belief

After losing a game like the Las Vegas Raiders did to the San Francisco 49ers, there is always a great deal of frustration with the results.

The Raiders, nor any team, rarely win football games when they turn the ball over five times, including three interceptions from quarterback Kirk Cousins; star tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer each lost a fumble, while Las Vegas looked overwhelmed against the might of the 49ers' offense and defense.

Yet in defeat, head coach Klint Kubiak understands the process ahead and the mission for long-term success in Sin City.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No Significant Defensive Changes Coming

Kubiak isn't shy about hiding his feelings about matters of the team. Right now, the Raiders do not have enough to compete with and beat the best teams in the league. Again, turnovers and slow starts have hurt them this season against the two best teams in the NFC West, among other opponents.

The biggest catalyst so far has been the defense, which is the worst in the NFL through nine games in multiple statistical categories. The Raiders spent a massive amount of money rebuilding the unit, and in most cases, changes would come.

Kubiak suggests otherwise, standing alongside defensive coordinator Rob Leonard in the process.

"In fact, I see us doing the things we said we were going to do better," Kubiak said. "Stand behind Rob [Leonard]. Stand behind our defensive staff. Stand behind our players. And I think the world wants someone’s head on a platter every time things don’t go right. But the way that I see it is that we brought people here for a reason, to get a job done and develop players for the long haul, and that’s where we’re going."

Keeping the Faith and Belief

The Raiders have continued to show no signs of making major changes at the three levels of the defense. They are in a rebuild, committed to it, and steadfast in their approach.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak reacts during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak continued to explain that he sees the process working, but he also says they must put four quarters of football together, something they have struggled with all season long.

"Because I see it — not to interrupt you, sorry — I see it work, just not for four quarters," Kubiak said. "And I have belief. I have belief in the scheme we run. I have belief in the coaches that run it. I have belief in our play caller. I have belief in the players that execute."

"But as a group, as coaches and as players, it’s putting four quarters of football together. No matter who the opponent, you play a damn good offense in San Francisco, there’s got to be a happy medium somewhere between that first half and second half."

As the Raiders continue to find their footing in the second half of the season, Sunday was an example that, while things may look bad often throughout the year against quality opponents, the team continues to fight and put up a good fight against them while learning how to win in the process.