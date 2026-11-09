Frustration Growing for Raider Nation After Loss to 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders are now 4-5 after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 38-17.

It's another blowout for a Raiders team that finally corrected things last week against the New York Jets. However, the 49ers are one of the best teams in the league, and their offense was on full display this afternoon.

Not much went right for the Raiders from the get-go, as San Francisco quickly went up by two scores. Las Vegas couldn't catch up from there, and the game began to spiral.

As always, Raider Nation was vocal about their opinions on this decisive Raiders loss. Let's take a look at what social media had to say about Las Vegas dropping its fifth game of the season.

Frustration With the Coaching Staff

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak runs across the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We're only nine games into the Klint Kubiak era in Las Vegas, but some fans are growing frustrated.

It was tough for the Raiders to move the ball against a stout San Francisco defense, totaling five turnovers and getting outgained by the 49ers. There were some bright moments, but you need more than flashes to beat San Francisco.

Klint Kubiak is legitimately one of the worst play callers I’ve ever seen. His obsession with screens and runs right up the middle with terrible interior lineman is baffling. This guy has to be one and done. — NCX (@NCX444) November 8, 2026

First and Goal at the 1, Klint Kubiak doesn’t even want to give Jeanty a chance? They scored but man not using your backs for their sake is wild. — BK (@ih8_bk) November 8, 2026

The same goes for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, whose unit gave up 30 or more points for the sixth straight week. The Raiders are struggling on that end, and fans are noticing.

Fire Rob Leonard. Just unacceptable performances man — Deron (@KingDeron44) November 8, 2026

The offense bailed Rob Leonard out in the second half...🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 — Long Beach's Finest (@TheDramatikOne) November 8, 2026

Kirk Cousins' Struggles

For how well he's played this season, Cousins had a brutal game today.

He completed 69 percent of his passes for 216 yards, throwing one touchdown and rushing for another. However, he also threw three interceptions, which doomed the Raiders.

The Raiders have transformed him back into the Old Kirk Cousins — Duck Diggler (@angler155) November 8, 2026

There is no reason to risk a Kirk Cousins injury atp. Mendoza should finish this game — Hunter Macias (@HunterMacias_) November 8, 2026

When Cousins is playing well, the Raiders look like a team that could pull off an upset in the Wild Card round. When he's not, some fans are calling for the No. 1 overall pick on the bench.

This is a humiliation ritual for Raiders fans. To do this in the Bay. Bench Kirk Cousins if he’s going to be this unreliable. — Snope (@tehehegroypette) November 9, 2026

More Confusing Jeanty Usage

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) as San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) pursues during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders continue to ease Ashton Jeanty into things, but they may need to ramp it up, as we are nine weeks into the season.

Fans remain confused about his usage, taking only six carries and catching five passes. That amounted to only 20 total yards.

Healthy or not, Jeanty continues to disappoint, but fans are holding onto hope that he can be a positive contributor to this offense. Raider Nation remains confused about his usage.

Do the Raiders not know how to use Ashton Jeanty or is he just bad? — Jess (@jcigroc) November 8, 2026

Ashton Jeanty gets hit behind the LOS every other touch he gets smh — doubLe jam (@_homeostasis__) November 8, 2026

Another Treydan Stukes Play

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Luke Farrell (89) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't all bad.

The rookie safety continues to make impressive plays, including an interception of Brock Purdy in the third quarter when the game was still within striking distance. Stukes is expected to be a bright spot for the Raiders' defense moving forward.

im in love with treydan stukes — Cocaina👀 (@cocaina67) November 8, 2026

Moving forward, the only player I’m watching on defense is Treydan Stukes — Matt Holder (@MHolder95) November 8, 2026

The Raiders are at home against the Seattle Seahawks next week.