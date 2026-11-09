Frustration Growing for Raider Nation After Loss to 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 4-5 after a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 38-17.
It's another blowout for a Raiders team that finally corrected things last week against the New York Jets. However, the 49ers are one of the best teams in the league, and their offense was on full display this afternoon.
Not much went right for the Raiders from the get-go, as San Francisco quickly went up by two scores. Las Vegas couldn't catch up from there, and the game began to spiral.
As always, Raider Nation was vocal about their opinions on this decisive Raiders loss. Let's take a look at what social media had to say about Las Vegas dropping its fifth game of the season.
Frustration With the Coaching Staff
We're only nine games into the Klint Kubiak era in Las Vegas, but some fans are growing frustrated.
It was tough for the Raiders to move the ball against a stout San Francisco defense, totaling five turnovers and getting outgained by the 49ers. There were some bright moments, but you need more than flashes to beat San Francisco.
The same goes for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, whose unit gave up 30 or more points for the sixth straight week. The Raiders are struggling on that end, and fans are noticing.
Kirk Cousins' Struggles
For how well he's played this season, Cousins had a brutal game today.
He completed 69 percent of his passes for 216 yards, throwing one touchdown and rushing for another. However, he also threw three interceptions, which doomed the Raiders.
When Cousins is playing well, the Raiders look like a team that could pull off an upset in the Wild Card round. When he's not, some fans are calling for the No. 1 overall pick on the bench.
More Confusing Jeanty Usage
The Raiders continue to ease Ashton Jeanty into things, but they may need to ramp it up, as we are nine weeks into the season.
Fans remain confused about his usage, taking only six carries and catching five passes. That amounted to only 20 total yards.
Healthy or not, Jeanty continues to disappoint, but fans are holding onto hope that he can be a positive contributor to this offense. Raider Nation remains confused about his usage.
Another Treydan Stukes Play
It wasn't all bad.
The rookie safety continues to make impressive plays, including an interception of Brock Purdy in the third quarter when the game was still within striking distance. Stukes is expected to be a bright spot for the Raiders' defense moving forward.
The Raiders are at home against the Seattle Seahawks next week.
Carter Landis studied journalism at Michigan State University where I graduated in May of 2022. He currently is a sports reporter for a local television station, and is a writer covering the Las Vegas RaidersFollow CarterLandis3