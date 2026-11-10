How Raiders Sticking To Plan in More Ways Than One

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2026 season has been interesting, to say the least. After winning three games all of last season, the Raiders started this season 3-0. As much as the Raiders improved, few could have guessed they'd get off to the start they did.

Las Vegas' hot start to the season put them in a position early to potentially contend for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. Most things seemed to be going the Raiders' way during their three-game winning streak, but four losses in the past five weeks have quickly changed things.

The Raiders sit at 4-5 this season, with games against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos up next on the schedule. They have struggled against teams with winning records this season, making another multi-game losing streak a legitimate possibility.

Las Vegas' struggles, combined with one of the league's toughest schedules, have highlighted the remaining holes on their roster. Yet those holes remain after an offseason in which the Raiders added significant talent and invested heavily on both sides of the ball.

Kubiak Takes a Stand

The roster holes Las Vegas still needs to fill have been debilitating, but not unexpected. Given that the Raiders are still technically in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, and that it is early in Klint Kubiak's tenure, the Raiders appear to be staying the course in several regards.

Over nine games, the Raiders have clearly aimed to stick as close to their plan as possible. During the Raiders' losing streak, Kubiak made it clear that Las Vegas would stick with Kirk Cousins as the team's starting quarterback.

Las Vegas' defense has struggled mightily this season, especially against the league's top competition. After weeks of subpar defensive play, Kubiak also vouched for defensive coordinator Rob Leonard.

Kubiak noted that instead of firing one of his coordinators after a mad dash to put together a new coaching staff and sweeping roster changes, he plans to look for ways to improve upon what the coaching staff has already begun building.

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) scores a rushing touchdown during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sticking to the Plan

“No, I don’t. In fact, I see us doing the things we said we were going to do better. Stand behind Rob [Leonard]. Stand behind our defensive staff. Stand behind our players,” Kubiak said on Monday.

"And I think the world wants someone’s head on a platter every time things don’t go right. But the way that I see it is that we brought people here for a reason, to get a job done and develop players for the long haul, and that’s where we’re going.”

Kubiak elaborated on why he has confidence in Leonard and the defense, despite the unit's obvious struggles. Kubiak noted that the defense has played well in spurts, but has struggled to play well for an entire game against elite competition.

"Because I see it – not to interrupt you, sorry – I see it work, just not for four quarters. And I have belief. I have belief in the scheme we run. I have belief in the coaches that run it. I have belief in our play caller,” Kubiak said.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“I have belief in the players that execute. But as a group, as coaches and as players, it’s putting four quarters of football together. No matter who the opponent, you play a damn good offense in San Francisco, there’s got to be a happy medium somewhere between that first half and second half.”

Whether it is their plan at quarterback or along their coaching staff, it was apparent from the start that the Raiders had a well-thought-out plan. It is becoming more apparent weekly that, with less than half the season left, Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff will stick closely to that plan.

However, with the coaching staff and roster moves the Raiders' front office made this offseason, and the fact that the team is unquestionably better than they were last season, they have every right to take that approach. They could use more talent on the roster, but that will have to come later.

Until then, Las Vegas must trust the players and coaches they invested in heavily this offseason. The Raiders are right where they should be at this point in their rebuild.