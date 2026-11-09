3 Overreactions to Raiders Bay Area Loss vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to the San Francisco 49ers in their return to the Bay Area, 38-17, in a game that wasn't particularly close to begin with.

The 49ers dominated this game from the start, and it was clear early on that the Raiders were overmatched, overpowered, and overwhelmed— you name it. It was not a pretty sight, and it won't get any better in the coming weeks against more quality opponents, but a 4-5 record at this juncture, compared to preseason expectations, is something to celebrate from an optimistic point of view.

After watching this game, I have some immediate overreactions to share. There may be some emotion in these takes, but there is some substance to the changes that could be on the way.

We're Getting Closer to #MendozaSZN

Nov 1, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) practices before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kirk Cousins had arguably his worst performance of the season against the 49ers, throwing three interceptions in a game that showed his physical decline as an aging veteran. As the season progresses and losses against quality teams mount, it's time that we have serious discussions about playing Fernando Mendoza, regardless of how Cousins plays.

We're getting to the point where we know who the Raiders are. They aren't going to match up well with teams that have great rosters and coaching across the board, and they don't have the talent to go wire-to-wire with teams like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New England.

Mendoza needs the experience, and he needs to see the field sooner rather than later. I'm eager to see No. 15 on the field with this offense and one of the league's best weapons, Brock Bowers. It could come this week against Seattle or after the bye week, but it must happen soon.

The Raiders Are Who They Are

It's as simple as that. The Raiders will beat the bad teams, maybe upset a good one at some point, and then lose to almost all of the good teams. You could argue the Raiders are on their way to a 7-10 record, and that would be considered a big success for Year 1 of this rebuild.

After starting 3-0, it's frustrating to see these kinds of losses; I've experienced them plenty in the Carolinas over the last eight years, and this is no exception. Las Vegas has a bright future with Mendoza, Bowers, a young secondary, and quality linebackers. They want to be fairly disciplined in their approach to rebuilding this franchise.

The losses stink, but this is the way, no matter how you frame it. The Raiders are who they are, and no one is coming to save them.

Jackson Powers-Johnson Has Played Final Down With Raiders

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates with guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once a promising prospect from Oregon, the former second-round pick is in his third season and is riding the bench after losing his starting job to Caleb Rogers, then Trey Zuhn III. With the NFL trade deadline set for Tuesday at 4 pm Eastern (1 pm Pacific), I think we may have seen Powers-Johnson play his final down for the Raiders.

Powers-Johnson will be coveted by teams searching for depth, and he is one of the few offensive linemen on a rookie deal with one year left and a ceiling that has yet to be scratched in some instances. It wasn't working here, and he wasn't a John Spytek selection. It's better to get some Day 3 value out of Powers-Johnson and allow him to hit the reset button elsewhere.