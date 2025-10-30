Why Raiders’ Injury Luck Might Finally Be Turning Around in Week 9
The Las Vegas Raiders' Bye Week could not have come at a better time for more reasons than one.
Carroll's Updates
Following the Raiders' Bye Week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that several players who were missing due to injury are set to return. This is significant news for a Raiders team that was ravaged by injuries early this season.
Las Vegas lost defensive tackle Adam Butler shortly before playing the Kansas City Chiefs, leaving a massive void in the middle of the Raiders' defensive line. Carroll noted Butler's expected return.
"Yeah, he got back spasms in pregame, and he locked up so he couldn't go. He's on the same program coming back. He'll probably practice on Friday, but we think he's fine, and so, we're just giving him the maximum amount of rest that we can, all of the treatment to take place. And really, he and Maxx [Crosby], both kind of kind of happened about the same time. So, both those guys are on the same program, we expect them both to play," Carroll said.
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell was injured in the preseason but recently returned to practice. O'Connell's return will give the Raiders three quarterbacks to choose from if needed. Although Carroll appears hesitant to use more than one.
“We haven't had that opportunity in years. In Seattle way back, probably before the rule was in effect, we had three guys really actively working at it. So, we'll see. I'm not sure how soon he'll get back to practice, “Carroll said.
“He's throwing today, really for the first time with us. So, we'll see how it goes. But it's a great bonus to have the third guy available because the rules allow you to do that. So, we'll see how it goes."
Las Vegas is also looking forward to the return of safety Lonnie Johnson, who was injured during the preseason. Carroll noted Johnson's excitement and what his return means for the Raiders' defense.
“We’re going to really push him this week, because next week is so short and abbreviated and we're not going to be able to tell a whole lot next week. So, we're going to find out how far Lonnie [Johnson Jr.] can take it and see what that means, and see how the week goes, but really, with eyeing that he'll come back to next week,” Carroll said.
“I know he's really excited about it, and he's been through a lot to get to this point, but this is the week to really push him. And so, that's exactly what we're going to do. He'll be playing on the service team; he'll be playing as much as we can get him out there, just to get as many reps as possible."