1 Thing the Raiders' Front Office Must Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders have had ample time to analyze their roster needs. Now, they must decide what to do about them.
Raiders' Needs
Kevin Patra of NFL.com analyzed trade needs for every team in the National Football League. Patra believes the Raiders should begin looking towards their future, as it is evident that the current roster is not built for long-term success. At 2-5, it does not appear the Raiders' roster is built for immediate success, either.
"It's time for the Raiders to think about the future. At 74 years old, Pete Carroll might not want to endure a long rebuild, but an immediate turnaround isn't happening with this crew. There are far too many holes to plug in the sinking ship. The O-line. The corners. The pass rush, sans. The receivers," Patra said.
"Trading Maxx Crosby appears to be off the table (though if he were available, every team in the league should be calling). But sending Jakobi Meyers to a contender makes sense. Devin White has played well and will be a free agent next year. Vegas currently has six draft picks in 2026. This team must add more chips to build out a roster needing an infusion of talent."
Shortly before their most recent game, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that the results of their final two games before the trade deadline would not affect how the Raiders approached the deadline. Then, the Raiders lost by 31 to the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I don't think we approach it any differently because of the schedule and all. We're competing to get as good as we can possibly get, so we're looking for all opportunities, and as we watch what's happening, it seems really quiet right now in conversations or whatever's going on. But we take each opportunity as the next comp that we got," Carroll said.
"So, we're going after it. Johnny's [John Spytek] got his guys scouring the league and seeing everybody's players and practice squads and all that kind of stuff. We're just trying to get better. So, this doesn't change anything. I don't think the schedule will affect us with the bye coming up. It just gives us more time to work."
